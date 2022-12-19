Chris and Mick Jagger Go To The Pub - Noise11.com

Punters at The Half Moon pub in Putney, South London had some drinking buddies on the weekend. Sir Mick Jagger and his younger brother Chris popped down to the pub for a pint.

Mick and Chris went to The Half Moon to check out Ronnie Lane’s old band Slim Chance. Lane formed Slim Chance after leaving The Faces in 1973. They had a no 11 hit in the UK.

In the early days of the band Bernard Gallagher and Graham Lyle were also part of the band. Three original members still play live as Slim Chance. Steve Bingham, Charlie Hart and Steve Simpson.

Slim Chance posted a pic of Mick and Chris on their socials.

In 2022 the brothers Jagger release their first song together ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’.

Chris also contributed to two Stones album ‘Dirty Work’ and ‘Steel Wheels’.

