Chris Isaak Is Coming Back To Australia for the First Time Since 2016 - Noise11.com

Chris Isaak will return to Australia in April for his first shows since 2016.
For Chris, this is the longest gap he has ever had between Australian tours. He has been here on 12 visits. Chris has toured Australia previously in 2013, 2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1996 and 1995. He also performed at the AFL Grand Final in 2015.
Australia has been Chris’ most successful market. Since 1993, Australia has given him his highest charting albums with ‘San Francisco Days’ (no 20, 1993), ‘Forever Blue’ (no 2, 1995), ‘Baja Sessions’ (no 8, 1996), ‘Speak of the Devil’ (no 11, 1998), ‘Always Got Tonight’ (no 12, 2002), ‘Christmas’ (no 26, 2004), ‘Mr Lucky’ (no 11, 2009), ‘Beyond The Sun’ (no 3, 2011) and ‘First Comes The Night’ (no 2, 2015).
And it all started not with ‘Wicked Game’ but the single ‘Dancin’ which was only ever a hit in Australia in 1985.
CHRIS ISAAK
IN CONCERT – AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2024
Thursday, April 4 Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Wednesday, April 10 State Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday, April 16 Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday, April 22 Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington
Wednesday, April 24 Spark Arena, Auckland
Also performing at A DAY ON THE GREEN
Saturday, April 6 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong
Sunday, April 7 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley
Saturday, April 13 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley
Sunday, April 14 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral
Saturday, April 20 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton
https://www.adayonthegreen.com.au/chrisisaak
Mastercard cardholders pre-sale runs from 10am, Tuesday, January 30 – 10am, Thursday, February 1.
Live Nation pre-sale runs from 11am, Thursday, February 1 – 10am, Friday, February 2.
General public tickets go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 11am, from
livenation.com.au.
All times are local.
www.chrisisaak.com
