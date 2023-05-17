 Chris Shiflett Is A Little Bit Country on New Song 'Dead and Gone' - Noise11.com
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Shiflett Is A Little Bit Country on New Song ‘Dead and Gone’

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett has a little bit country and a little bit less rock and roll with his new song ‘Dead and Gone’.

Chris even gets in character in the lyric video appearing on cowboy hat on the song from his upcoming solo album ‘Lost At Sea’.

‘Lost At Sea’ will be the third solo album for Chris. He has had two albums with Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants, two with Jackson United, two with No Use for a Name and 11 with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. He has been a member of Foo Fighters since 2002’s ‘One On One’.

Chris describes the ‘Dead and Gone’ as “a cowbell fuelled, boot scooting honky tonk, rock and roll song”.

‘Lost At Sea’ is out sometime in 2023.

