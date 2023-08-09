 Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant - Noise11.com
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Pretenders in Australia 2018 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2023

in News

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders says “who gives a shit” if a woman directed the new Barbie movie and “who gives two shits” if the movie made over $1billion.

Chrissie called out ‘the rule of genitalia’ being sprouted about the Barbie movie and says “all that matters is if the direction was good”.

I see the Barbie film is generating even MORE interest because it was directed by the first woman to make a film with profits of $1 billion.
Who gives a shit if a woman directed it? All that matters is if the direction was good.
And who gives two shits about how much money it’s made?
This is the reason we see all of our artistic industries collapsing.
Apparently genitalia rules.
Kali Yuga!
XCH

Chrissie recently said that shows like ‘Sex and the City’ “put the feminist movement way back”. She says there is now a new inequality, especially in the arts. Chrissie told The Observer in the UK, “When I grew up in the 60s, as a teenager, I thought we fixed it. You know, I thought we could move on from that, and women could do what they wanted”.

At age 71 Chrissie Hynde is about to release the 12th album for The Pretenders titled ‘Relentless’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pretenders Rose Tattoo Chrissie Hynde Pretenders Pretenders Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pretenders Rose Tattoo Martin Chambers Rose Tattoo Pretenders Pretenders

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023

Peter Garrett will resurrect his short-lived side-project The Alter Egos for a second show for 2023 for the Clearly Festival in Kiama in November.

2 mins ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Approves of Technology Used For New Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’

Paul McCartney has approved of the technology used to create the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and has confirmed to OGlobo Brazil that Artificial Intelligence was not used to create the voices or the instruments.

2 hours ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs

Ian Moss has kicked off his solo shows for 2023 showcasing the new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ but there is also a healthy serving of previous hits and his Cold Chisel favourites.

21 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.

23 hours ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

2 days ago
The Kinks Lola vs Powerman
The Kinks’ John Gosling Keyboard Player Dies At 75

The Kinks' John Gosling has died at the age of 75. The band have taken to social media to announce the passing of the keyboard player, who joined the group in 1970.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

3 days ago