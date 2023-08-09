Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant - Noise11.com

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders says “who gives a shit” if a woman directed the new Barbie movie and “who gives two shits” if the movie made over $1billion.

Chrissie called out ‘the rule of genitalia’ being sprouted about the Barbie movie and says “all that matters is if the direction was good”.

I see the Barbie film is generating even MORE interest because it was directed by the first woman to make a film with profits of $1 billion.

Who gives a shit if a woman directed it? All that matters is if the direction was good.

And who gives two shits about how much money it’s made?

This is the reason we see all of our artistic industries collapsing.

Apparently genitalia rules.

Kali Yuga!

XCH

Chrissie recently said that shows like ‘Sex and the City’ “put the feminist movement way back”. She says there is now a new inequality, especially in the arts. Chrissie told The Observer in the UK, “When I grew up in the 60s, as a teenager, I thought we fixed it. You know, I thought we could move on from that, and women could do what they wanted”.

At age 71 Chrissie Hynde is about to release the 12th album for The Pretenders titled ‘Relentless’.

