 Chrissie Hynde Throws Out The Pretenders Hits But Brings Out The Guests At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Pretenders Australia 2017, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chrissie Hynde Throws Out The Pretenders Hits But Brings Out The Guests At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2023

in News

The general rule at music festivals for classic rock bands is to play the hits because the audience didn’t come to see you … but Chrissie Hynde has never been one to follow the rules.

Chrissie gave her Glastonbury audience what she wanted, not what they knew. However, she made up for it with some surprise guests. Johnny Marr of The Smiths (and for a bees dick Pretenders as well) came out for two of the songs the audience did know ‘Back On The Chain Gang’ and ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’. Dave Grohl joined in for the last song ‘Mystery Achievement’. Sir Paul McCartney also came on stage with Chrissie but didn’t sing or play. He just gave the crowd a thumbs up and then left.

Marr was the guitarist for The Pretenders for a brief moment in time in 1987. He joined in August 1987, played on only one single ‘Window of the World’, toured for some shows in the USA and then left for The The.

Chrissie steered clear of the obvious crowd pleasers like ‘Brass In Pocket’, ‘Message of Love’, and ‘Talk Of The Town’ instead serving up two from the next album and two from the last album as well as some deeper album cuts like ‘Thumbelina’ and ‘Time The Avenger’ and even a b-side.

The Pretenders setlist, 24 June 2023, Glastonbury

Losing My Sense of Taste (from Relentless, 2023)
Turf Accountant Daddy (from Hate For Sale, 2020)
Kid (from Pretenders, 1979)
Time the Avenger (from Learning To Crawl, 1984)
Middle of the Road (from Learning To Crawl, 1984)
Hymn to Her (from Get Close, 1986)
Thumbelina (from Learning To Crawl, 1984)
Let the Sun Come In (from Relentless, 2023)
Junkie Walk (from Hate For Sale, 2020)
Back On The Chain Gang (with Johnny Marr) (from Learning To Crawl, 1984)
Don’t Get Me Wrong (with Johnny Marr) (from Get Close, 1986)
Cuban Slide (b-side of Talk of the Town, 1980)
Tattooed Love Boys (from Pretenders, 1979)
I’ll Stand By You (from Last Of The Independents, 1994)
Mystery Achievement (with Dave Grohl) (from Pretenders, 1979)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pretenders Rose Tattoo Chrissie Hynde Pretenders Pretenders Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pretenders Rose Tattoo Martin Chambers Rose Tattoo Pretenders Pretenders Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury

Elton John has played his last ever UK show for the people at Glastonbury and diverted from the setlist he has been playing around the world for the last five years.

36 mins ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Joins On Stage At Glastonbury

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was a surprise dancer for Sparks at their Glastonbury show on the weekend.

24 hours ago
The Angels at The Palais St Kilda Symphony of Angels 23 June 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
The Angels and Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra Present Symphony of Angels #REVIEW

The Angels and the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra have performed the show originally set for November 2022 on Friday 23 June 2023.

1 day ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Plays Some Fun In the Sun At Glastonbury

Glastonbury has again dished up an ‘all things to all people’ line-up with Rick Astley joining the likes of Guns N Roses, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Chemical Brothers and Lana del Rey.

1 day ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John is Planning Special Guests For His Glastonbury Performance

Sir Elton John will have four special guests for his Glastonbury show.

3 days ago
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill
Kate Bush Thanks Fans As ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits One Billion Streams

Kate Bush has thanked her fans after 'Running Up That Hill' hit one billion streams on Spotify.

3 days ago
Billy Idol 'Billy Idol (1982)
Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album

Billy Idol's debut self-titled album has been remastered and expanded.

4 days ago