Christina Aguilera Announces New Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christina Aguilera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman,

Christina Aguilera Announces New Vegas Residency

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2023

in News

Christina Aguilera is heading back to Las Vegas with a brand new residency.

She previously wowed fans in Sin City with her 2019 show The Xperience at the Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood, but it was cut short once Covid rules came into place.

Christina’s new extravaganza will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort and starts New Year’s Eve weekend.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” the 42-year-old said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Further dates will be announced on Friday, when tickets go on sale.

Before the Dirrty singer belts out her greatest hits, Kylie Minogue will be treading the boards as the first performer at The Venetian’s new intimate show space this November.

