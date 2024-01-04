Christina Aguilera Postpones Vegas Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera has postponed two Las Vegas shows after coming down with the flu.

Christina has postponed two of her upcoming shows a week after launching her most recent Las Vegas residency.

“After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu,” Christina wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest – and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks,” Christina continued. “I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon.”

The postponed weekend shows had been scheduled for 5 and 6 January. Christina has not yet announced the new dates for the postponed concerts.

Christina kicked off her 10-date residency on 30 and 31 December at The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire venue and it is slated to run until 2 March. She is next scheduled to perform on Friday 2 February.

This isn’t Christina’s first residency in Sin City – Christina Aguilera: The Xperience was previously held at Planet Hollywood in 2019 and 2020.

