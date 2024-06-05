Cold Chisel Sell-Out 16 Shows In One Day - Noise11.com

The 2024 Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ tour has sold record in record numbers with 150,000 tickets across 16 shows selling out within hours of going on sale.

“We’ve been completely blown away by the public response today”, said Cold Chisel frontman, Jimmy Barnes. “We know a lot of people missed out and will be feeling disappointed, but the demand has been bigger than we’ve ever seen for any of our other tours. We’re now scrambling to try and add a few more gigs in late November so hopefully we’ll have some more news about that in the coming week.”

Cold Chisel is:

Jimmy Barnes – Vocals

Ian Moss – Guitars & Vocal

Steve Prestwich – Drums (RIP 2011)

Phil Small – Bass

Don Walker – Piano & Organ

Charley Drayton – Drums (since 2011)

This week the Chisel story was told on Australian Story:

Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes almost tagged teamed in 1984. Chisel’s final single of the original era ‘Flame Trees’ and Jimmy’s first solo single ‘No Second Prize’ were both released in August 1984.

‘No Second Prize’ debuted in the Australian chart on 30 August 1984.

Cold Chisel ‘Flames Trees’ entered the chart one week later on 6 September 1984.

The launch of Jimmy’s solo career kept Chisel active on Australian radio playlists for the rest of the 80s and maintained a Chisel presence that only grew after they disbanded.

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

