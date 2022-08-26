 Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour - Noise11.com
Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2022

in News

The day after completing the 2022 European leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Glasgow, Coldplay have seen astonishing demand for their newly-announced 2023 dates, which went on general sale this morning.

A total of 1.4 million tickets have already been sold for next year’s shows in Portugal, Spain, UK Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, including a host of extra dates added due to the phenomenal interest.

Since the band’s record-breaking tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than 5.4 million tickets have now been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe, which have attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The tour has also been heralded for its groundbreaking set of sustainability initiatives which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold. Full info at sustainability.coldplay.com.

The full list of 2023 UK and European shows is as below:

MAY 2023
WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL
THU 18 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)
SAT 20 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)
SUN 21 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)
WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN
THU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN
SAT 27 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN (EXTRA DATE)
SUN 28 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN (EXTRA DATE)
WED 31 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023
THU 01 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK
SAT 03 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK (EXTRA DATE)
SUN 04 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK (EXTRA DATE)
TUE 06 Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK
WED 07 Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK (EXTRA DATE)
WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, ITALY
THU 22 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)
SUN 25 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY
MON 26 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY
WED 28 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)
THU 29 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)

JULY 2023
SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, SWITZERLAND
SUN 02 Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, SWITZERLAND (EXTRA DATE)
WED 05 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK
THU 06 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK
SAT 08 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN
SUN 09 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN
TUE 11 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN (EXTRA DATE)
WED 12 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN (EXTRA DATE)
SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
TUE 18 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS (EXTRA DATE)
WED 19 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS (EXTRA DATE)

