Coldplay Wembley Concert Delayed - Noise11.com

Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium concert has been pushed back by two days due to a planned London Underground strike.

Chris Martin and co have been forced to move their show as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour from August 19 to August 21 as part of the industrial action in the British capital.

A statement read: “Due to planned industrial action on the London Underground network, Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium concert on Friday 19 August 2022 has had to be rescheduled for Sunday 21 August 2022.

“We have been informed that there will be insufficient transport for ticket holders on August 19 so, with regret, the event cannot be licensed for that day.

“All tickets for Friday 19 August will remain valid for Sunday 21 August.

“Any ticketholders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 18:00 on Wednesday 10 August 2022.”

The ‘Paradise’ hitmakers also play the stadium on August 13 and 20, when a UK rail strike is planned, but those gigs are still going ahead, with ticketholders advised to check before they travel.

Chris recently invited Hannah Reid of London Grammar – who are supporting Coldplay on several dates of the jaunt – on stage to perform their Selena Gomez duet, ‘Let Somebody Go’, while the latter has also made an appearance to perform the song.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Hannah said Coldplay are “the reason” she sings.

Describing the support slot as “a dream come true”, she said: “It sounds really cheesy but it really is a dream come true. One of the first CDs I bought was Coldplay when I was 10 years old so my 10-year-old self just can’t believe that we’re getting to support not only the biggest and best band in the world but the band who are probably the reason that I sing. There are obviously lots of singers who have influenced me but I just remember learning some of their songs on the piano and so for me it was like a really big deal.”

The ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour continues in Brussels, Belgium on Friday (05.08.22).

