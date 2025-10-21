 Conan Gray Announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour With Esha Tewari - Australia And New Zealand Dates Locked In - Noise11.com
Conan Gray announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour with Esha Tewari

Conan Gray by Matthew Campbell

Conan Gray Announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour With Esha Tewari – Australia And New Zealand Dates Locked In

by Noise11.com on October 21, 2025

in News

Multi-platinum pop artist Conan Gray is set to return to Australian and New Zealand arenas in 2026, bringing his Wishbone World Tour to this side of the globe for the very first time. The tour follows the runaway success of Gray’s latest album Wishbone (Republic Records), which delivered his strongest chart debut yet, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #3 on the Billboard 200.

The Wishbone World Tour launches on 19 February 2026 in Minneapolis before stretching across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Australian fans will see the tour arrive in spring, with dates confirmed for September and October 2026.

Conan Gray’s Wishbone marks a pivotal chapter for the Texas-born singer-songwriter who has been hailed as the defining voice of Gen Z pop. Released on 15 August 2025, the album saw Gray reuniting with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award winner Dan Nigro, best known for his work with Olivia Rodrigo.

The record was shaped by an impressive production team, including Ethan Gruska, Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser, and Elvira Anderfjärd. Wishbone reflects Gray’s ongoing evolution as an artist and creative director, encompassing 12 self-penned tracks that push his distinctive confessional pop sound into new emotional territory.

Gray first captured global attention with his 2020 debut album Kid Krow, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and went Platinum. The album’s lead single “Heather” became a generational anthem, achieving more than 2 billion streams and earning 4x Platinum certification. Other standout tracks included “Maniac”, “Comfort Crowd” and “Wish You Were Sober”.

Since then, Gray has built one of the most devoted fan communities in modern pop, with over 12 billion total global streams. His follow-up albums Superache (2022) and Found Heaven (2024) further solidified his reputation as one of the most emotionally authentic voices of his generation.

In 2024, Gray’s first-ever arena headline shows sold out at Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and London’s Wembley Arena.

Joining Conan on all dates of the Wishbone World Tour is rising star Esha Tewari, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter whose intimate, emotionally raw writing has already captivated millions.

Tewari broke through in 2024 with her debut single “With Ease”, followed by the viral voice memo track “Beautiful Boy”. In early 2025, she released her breakout single “You Were Mine” from her third EP Wraith, attracting critical acclaim and a passionate global following known as the Tewarians.

She sold out her debut tours across North America and Australia in 2025, including headline shows at Lincoln Hall (Chicago), The Lodge Room (Los Angeles), and New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Her addition to Gray’s world tour marks her first full-scale arena run, a significant milestone in what promises to be a long career.

Australian audiences have been early adopters of Gray’s music since Heather took off on local streaming charts in 2020. His poetic storytelling and cinematic songwriting have earned comparisons to artists like Lorde, Troye Sivan, and Billie Eilish – each of whom also share a deep connection with the Australian pop landscape.

With Wishbone, Gray continues to push the boundaries of pop introspection, turning personal reflection into mass connection. The upcoming tour is set to be one of the major pop events of 2026, promising an immersive live production showcasing the full scope of Gray’s creative world.

Conan Gray 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates
Sat 26 Sept – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Tue 29 Sept – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thu 1 Oct – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat 3 Oct – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Mon 5 Oct – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Thu 8 Oct – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

