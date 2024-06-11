 Confidence Man To Return To Australia in October - Noise11.com
Confidence Man Press Shot (Credit Julian Buchan)

Confidence Man Press Shot (Credit Julian Buchan)

Confidence Man To Return To Australia in October

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2024

in News

Brisbane’s London based Confidence Man will return home to Australia for the ‘3AM (La La La) tour in October and November.

‘3AM (La La La)’ is the third album for Confidence Man after ‘Confident Music for Confident People’ in 2018 and ‘Tilt’ in 2022.

‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ is gonna shake your mind, body and soul. If not, sounds like a you problem. It’s bubblegum warehouse at its finest, and that’s a legally binding con man guarantee. We can’t wait for the homecoming of the century. We’re gonna hotbox your head, steal your car, rearrange your body and probably crash your house party. Clothes optional.’ – Sugar Bones

Confidence Man formed in Brisbane in 2016. To date they clocked up AIR, National Live Music and Queensland Music awards.

CONFIDENCE MAN
‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUEST LOODS
OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/confidenceman
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 17 June (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 19 June (9am local time)

Thursday 24 October
Freo Social | Fremantle, WA

Friday 25 October
The Gov | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 26 October
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 1 November
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 2 November
Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

Monday 4 November
Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan in Please Please Please video
Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter Video

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan plays a prisoner in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ video.

1 day ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Refused Two Taxi Rides In Perth By Racist Drivers

One of Australia’s finest singer songwriters Emma Donovan found racism alive and well when she was refused by two cab drivers at Perth airport.

3 days ago
Halsey
Halsey Confirms Lupus Diagnosis

Halsey has confirmed they have lupus and a "rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

6 days ago
Bastille, Noise11, Photo
Dan Smith Of Bastille Writes Song In Bermuda Triangle

Bastille’s frontman Dan Smith has recorded a live performance of an unreleased song called Blue Sky & the Painter from onboard a Greenpeace ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The area is famous as the home of the Bermuda Triangle - where ships and planes have supposedly disappeared without a trace.

6 days ago
Matt Corby
Matt Corby and Middle Kids To Perform At Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens

Matt Corby and Middle Kids will perform at the first new Australian outdoor concert, Live At The Gardens, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in November.

6 days ago
Ashton Irwin
Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer Second Solo Album Coming

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin has unveiled his second solo album, 'Blood on the Drums'.

7 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Calls Princess Diana “A Dear Friend’ In Bizarre Concert Banter

Pop rapper and alleged moron Nicki Minaj has stunned fans in the UK when she called for a minute silence at her recent Birmingham concert to play tribute to “a dear friend”, Princess Diana.

June 4, 2024