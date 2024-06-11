Confidence Man To Return To Australia in October - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s London based Confidence Man will return home to Australia for the ‘3AM (La La La) tour in October and November.
‘3AM (La La La)’ is the third album for Confidence Man after ‘Confident Music for Confident People’ in 2018 and ‘Tilt’ in 2022.
‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ is gonna shake your mind, body and soul. If not, sounds like a you problem. It’s bubblegum warehouse at its finest, and that’s a legally binding con man guarantee. We can’t wait for the homecoming of the century. We’re gonna hotbox your head, steal your car, rearrange your body and probably crash your house party. Clothes optional.’ – Sugar Bones
Confidence Man formed in Brisbane in 2016. To date they clocked up AIR, National Live Music and Queensland Music awards.
CONFIDENCE MAN
‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUEST LOODS
OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024
Thursday 24 October
Freo Social | Fremantle, WA
Friday 25 October
The Gov | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 26 October
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Friday 1 November
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 2 November
Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC
Monday 4 November
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
