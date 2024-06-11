Confidence Man To Return To Australia in October - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s London based Confidence Man will return home to Australia for the ‘3AM (La La La) tour in October and November.

‘3AM (La La La)’ is the third album for Confidence Man after ‘Confident Music for Confident People’ in 2018 and ‘Tilt’ in 2022.

‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ is gonna shake your mind, body and soul. If not, sounds like a you problem. It’s bubblegum warehouse at its finest, and that’s a legally binding con man guarantee. We can’t wait for the homecoming of the century. We’re gonna hotbox your head, steal your car, rearrange your body and probably crash your house party. Clothes optional.’ – Sugar Bones

Confidence Man formed in Brisbane in 2016. To date they clocked up AIR, National Live Music and Queensland Music awards.

CONFIDENCE MAN

‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST LOODS

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/confidenceman

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 17 June (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 19 June (9am local time)

Thursday 24 October

Freo Social | Fremantle, WA

Friday 25 October

The Gov | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 26 October

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 1 November

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 2 November

Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

Monday 4 November

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Noise11.com

