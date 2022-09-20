 Cordrazine To Perform Again For 25th Anniversary Of ‘From Here To Wherever’ - Noise11.com
Cordrazine

Hamish Cowan of Cordrazine

Cordrazine To Perform Again For 25th Anniversary Of ‘From Here To Wherever’

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2022

in News

Hamish Cowan will once again reform Cordrazine to mark the 25th anniversary of the cult classic ‘For Here To Where’.

‘From Here To Wherever’ was released through Rubber Records in 1998. The album reached no 9 on the ARIA chart and earned two ARIA Award nominations. Despite the success, the band broke up in November 1998 after just one album. They would reform in 2010 for a second album ‘Always Coming Down’.

With 2022 marking 25 years since the band first got together, Cordrazine will perform on 5 November at Howler in Melbourne. Special guests are Geelong’s Greenhouse, who also recently reformed, and The Killjoys.

‘From Here To Wherever’ will also be released for the first time on vinyl. The first 200 fans who come to the Howler show will also receive an acoustic CD of Hamish performing stripped back versions of Cordzarine songs.

