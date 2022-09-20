Cordrazine To Perform Again For 25th Anniversary Of ‘From Here To Wherever’ - Noise11.com

Hamish Cowan will once again reform Cordrazine to mark the 25th anniversary of the cult classic ‘For Here To Where’.

‘From Here To Wherever’ was released through Rubber Records in 1998. The album reached no 9 on the ARIA chart and earned two ARIA Award nominations. Despite the success, the band broke up in November 1998 after just one album. They would reform in 2010 for a second album ‘Always Coming Down’.

With 2022 marking 25 years since the band first got together, Cordrazine will perform on 5 November at Howler in Melbourne. Special guests are Geelong’s Greenhouse, who also recently reformed, and The Killjoys.

‘From Here To Wherever’ will also be released for the first time on vinyl. The first 200 fans who come to the Howler show will also receive an acoustic CD of Hamish performing stripped back versions of Cordzarine songs.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

