Counting Crows Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

Counting Crows have added additional Sydney and Melbourne shows after two sellouts.

A second Melbourne show has been added to Hamer Hall in Melbourne while an extra Enmore Theatre has been added for Sydney.

Counting Crows released their last album ‘Somewhere Under Wonderland’ in 2014 and while there was new music with the EP ‘Butter Miracle: Suite One’ in 2021, a new album is nowhere need ready to go right now.

Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz tells Noise11.com, “I wasn’t thinking about writing much. We were touring all the time so I was pretty busy. I just wasn’t really interested in writing for a while. It feels very fluid these days. I didn’t feel on a schedule and I wasn’t sure we know how to put out music in this modern day. I felt like we had one of the best record companies we ever had on ‘Somewhere Under Wonderland’ and they did as good a job as they could do and it didn’t make a huge impression in the culture. It did okay but it didn’t make the impression I wanted to make and I wondered he we just needed to figure it out”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview Adam Duritz:

Counting Crows Australian dates are:

30 March, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

1 April, Perth, Bluesfest

4 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

6 April, Melbourne, Hamer Hall (NEW SHOW)

7 April, Byron Bay, Bluesfest

9 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

11 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre (NEW SHOW)

