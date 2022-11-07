 Counting Crows To Play Butter Miracle Australian Dates In 2023 - Noise11.com
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Counting Crows To Play Butter Miracle Australian Dates In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2022

in News

Counting Crows have added additional shows around Australia when they visit for Bluesfest 2023.

Counting Crows released the four track ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’ EP in 2021. A second EP and a full album is still to come.

Counting Crows first hit in Australia was ‘Mr Jones’ (no 13 Au 1993 and no 5 USA).

Counting Crows Australian dates are:

30 March, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
4 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
7 April, Byron Bay, Bluesfest
9 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

music-news.com

