Counting Crows To Play Butter Miracle Australian Dates In 2023 - Noise11.com

Counting Crows have added additional shows around Australia when they visit for Bluesfest 2023.

Counting Crows released the four track ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’ EP in 2021. A second EP and a full album is still to come.

Counting Crows first hit in Australia was ‘Mr Jones’ (no 13 Au 1993 and no 5 USA).

Counting Crows Australian dates are:

30 March, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

4 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

7 April, Byron Bay, Bluesfest

9 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

