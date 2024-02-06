Country Superstar Toby Keith Dies At Age 62 - Noise11.com

One of the world’s biggest Country Music stars Toby Keith has died at age 62 from cancer.

In June 2022 Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer and underwent treatment but by December his condition had not improved.

His family announced his passing February 5 on his socials.

Toby Keith was born Toby Keith Covel in Clinton, Oklahoma on 8 July, 1961. He had 10 US no 1 Country albums and 19 no 1 singles on the Billboard chart starting with his very first single ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’.

Toby’s most recent album ‘Peso In My Pocket’ reached no 25 in the USA. It featured the three singles ‘’Old School’, ‘Happy Birthday America’ and ‘Oklahoma Breakdown’.

In 2023 he performed ‘Don’t Let The Old Man In’ at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Toby Keith’s last show was 14 December, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Setlist:

Big Dog Daddy

Made in America

God Love Her

I Wanna Talk About Me

Whiskey Girl

Who’s That Man

Wish I Didn’t Know Now

Beer for My Horses

Somewhere Else

I Won’t Let You Down

You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This

Don’t Let the Old Man In

Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes (Jimmy Buffett cover)

Who’s Your Daddy?

Dream Walkin’

Red Solo Cup

As Good as I Once Was

I Love This Bar

Should’ve Been a Cowboy

How Do You Like Me Now?!

A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action

Encore:

American Soldier

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)