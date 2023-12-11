 Couple Engaged At Kylie Minogue Show - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Couple Engaged At Kylie Minogue Show

by Music-News.com on December 12, 2023

in News

Kylie Minogue was left stunned after an audience member popped the question to his partner during her live show.

Mid-way through ITV’s An Audience With Kylie, which aired on Sunday, a fan pretended he wanted to ask Kylie a question.

“So, I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you, because this question isn’t to you, (Kylie), it’s to your superfan, Martin,” the fan explained in front of his two sons and the Royal Albert Hall crowd.

“Martin, would you marry me?” he asked his partner.

Amid cheers from the crowd, Martin pointed to Kylie on stage and asked, “What would you say?” to which Kylie nodded and replied, “Yes.”

Martin accepted the proposal and hugged his partner to more cheers from the audience.

“I don’t even know… has that just actually happened?” said a stunned Kylie.

It was then revealed the couple had first met at a Kylie concert during her 2007 Showgirl Tour.

“Thank you so much for coming. And congratulations!” the I Should Be So Lucky star told the couple before leaving the stage to give them a congratulatory hug.

Many viewers took to X/Twitter to share their excitement.

One said, “A proposal! And she hugged the whole family! My heart can’t take this,” while another wrote, “A PROPOSAL IN THE AUDIENCE IM SOBBING (sic).”

