Courtney Barnett Previews Three Tracks From ‘End of the Day’ - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett has shared three tracks from her upcoming ‘End of the Day’ album, ‘Start Somewhere’, ‘Life Balance’ and ‘First Slow’.

‘End of the Day’ was created as a score to a documentary called ‘Anonymous Club’. The album will be the fourth Courtney Barnett album, fifth you if count her collaboration with Kurt Vile, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’.

‘End of the Day’ will also be the final album for Milk! Records, the label Jen Cloher and Courtney Barnett founded in 2012.

Milk! Released the albums of Courtney and Jen as well as Evelyn Ida Morris, Tiny Ruins, Loose Tooth and Hand Habits.

In a statement Courtney said, “It has been one of the great honours of my life to be a part of this incredible community and to work alongside so many amazing artists. Thank you to every single person who has been part of the Milk! Records journey, it wouldn’t be the same without you.”

‘End of the Day’ will be released in 8 September, 2023.

