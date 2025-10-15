 Courtney Barnett Returns With New Single ‘Stay In Your Lane' And Headlines Triple J's 50th Anniversary Show - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett Returns With New Single ‘Stay In Your Lane’ And Headlines Triple J’s 50th Anniversary Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2025

in News

Courtney Barnett, one of Australia’s most acclaimed songwriters and guitarists, has returned with a blistering new single Stay In Your Lane, her first official release under Fiction Records. The track marks the beginning of a new era for the Melbourne artist, whose sharp observations and dry wit have redefined modern indie rock over the past decade.

Stay In Your Lane is Barnett’s first new song since her 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time, and the follow-up to her 2023 instrumental album End Of The Day, written as the score to the award-winning documentary Anonymous Club. The new single is a visceral and guitar-heavy anthem packed with Barnett’s trademark lyricism, tackling personal reflection and frustration with her usual mix of humour and bite.

“Gotta get this off my chest,” she sings, “This never would’ve happened if I stayed in my lane, stayed the same way.” The line feels like a manifesto, a nod to the artistic evolution that has defined her since emerging on Melbourne’s indie scene more than a decade ago.

The accompanying video for Stay In Your Lane was directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, best known for his work with Pavement and Sonic Youth. True to Perry’s style, the clip blends discomfort and surrealism, amplifying the raw energy of Barnett’s performance.

Barnett will perform the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 22, marking her return to US television for the first time in several years. Australian fans will see her headline Triple J’s 50th Anniversary Show in Hobart on 15 November, joined by Luca Brasi, Emily Wurramara and Gordon’s Grandson for what promises to be a landmark celebration at the Odeon Theatre.

Courtney Melba Barnett was born in Sydney in 1987 and grew up on the Northern Beaches before relocating to Hobart as a teenager. Her middle name pays tribute to Dame Nellie Melba, and like her namesake, Barnett has become one of Australia’s most distinctive cultural exports. After studying at the Tasmanian School of Art, she moved to Melbourne and immersed herself in its vibrant live scene, playing in local bands including Rapid Transit and Immigrant Union, the psych-country project founded by Brent DeBoer of The Dandy Warhols.

Barnett founded her own label Milk! Records in 2012 and released her debut EP I’ve Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris, which quickly earned her cult status among indie fans. International recognition followed with The Double EP: A Sea Of Split Peas (2013), featuring the breakout single Avant Gardener, praised for its wry depiction of a panic attack turned poetic.

Her debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit arrived in 2015 and catapulted her onto the world stage. The record earned her four ARIA Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

In 2017, she teamed up with Philadelphia songwriter Kurt Vile for the collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice, a laid-back yet masterful record that showcased the easy chemistry between two of indie rock’s most idiosyncratic guitarists. A year later came Tell Me How You Really Feel, a darker and more introspective follow-up featuring the feminist anthem Nameless, Faceless.

Barnett’s most recent studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time (2021), found her embracing a more gentle and reflective tone, written during the pandemic and inspired by themes of patience, gratitude and connection.

Her 2023 release End Of The Day closed a chapter for Barnett as Milk! Records, the label she founded with then-partner Jen Cloher, wound down operations after twelve years.

TOUR DATES
TRIPLE J 50th ANNIVERSARY SHOW – HOBART
15 November – Odeon Theatre, Hobart
With Luca Brasi, Emily Wurramara and Gordon’s Grandson

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Good Things Festival 2025 Massive Sideshows Lineup
Good Things Festival 2025 Unveils Massive Australian Sideshow Roster – Every Date Revealed

Australia's signature travelling alternative-rock festival, Good Things Festival, has just turned up the heat with a blockbuster announcement: a sweeping array of sideshows featuring many of the international acts on the main lineup.

4 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel releases Living In The Light
Tommy Emmanuel Returns With ‘Living In The Light’, His First Solo Album In A Decade

Australian guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel has released Living In The Light, his first solo album in ten years, marking a triumphant new chapter for the Grammy-winning virtuoso. The new record, produced by Nashville heavyweight Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Phish), captures Emmanuel's extraordinary range across acoustic pop, jazz, classical and roots music.

5 days ago
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
Liam Finn Gives Crowded House A Songwriting Boost

For Liam Finn, songwriting has always been part of his DNA. As the son of Neil Finn, he grew up surrounded by the melodic architecture of Split Enz and Crowded House, but over two decades and countless projects, Liam has carved out his own creative identity - one that both complements and challenges his father's legacy.

October 6, 2025
The Rions release debut album Everything Every Single Day and announce national tour
The Rions Drop Debut Album ‘Everything Every Single Day’ and Announce Massive National Tour

Eora/Sydney indie-rock four-piece The Rions have officially dropped their long-awaited debut album Everything Every Single Day and they're hitting the road with a huge national tour this October.

October 5, 2025
Peking Duk, Drax Project and Kita Alexander release new single ‘Around U’
Peking Duk, Drax Project and Kita Alexander Join Forces For New Single ‘Around U’

Australian electronic powerhouse Peking Duk, New Zealand chart favourites Drax Project and Gold Coast singer-songwriter Kita Alexander have teamed up for a cross-Tasman collaboration, delivering a new single that blends each act's signature sound into one irresistible anthem.

October 2, 2025
Joe Keery stars in Tame Impala’s “Loser” music video directed by KRISTOFSKI
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sinks His Teeth Into New Single ‘Dracula’ Ahead of Deadbeat Album

Kevin Parker has unveiled another glimpse into the next era of Tame Impala with the release of his brand-new single Dracula. The track arrives today (26 September), just three weeks before the launch of Parker's fifth full-length album Deadbeat, due out 17 October through Columbia Records.

September 26, 2025
Paul Dempsey by Ashley Ludkin
Paul Dempsey Breathes New Life Into Don Henley’s Boys of Summer

Paul Dempsey has turned his hand to one of the most iconic songs of the 80s, offering a stripped-back acoustic take on Don Henley's Boys of Summer. The song arrives as the lead preview from his upcoming covers record, Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II, due out 24 October via EMI Music Australia.

September 23, 2025