Courtney Love Pops Up Billie Joe Armstrong's Covers Band In London - Noise11.com

Courtney Love joined Billie Joe Armstrong and his covers band side project ‘The Coverups’ for versions of songs by Cheap Trick and Tom Petty.

Playing 24 songs – full setlist below – the Green Day frontman wowed the packed out intimate venue with classic rock tunes including ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ by Ramones and ‘Summer of ’69’ by Bryan Adams.

The audience sang along to the The Clash, Generation X, The Damned and David Bowie, while surprise guest Courtney Love joined the band onstage for a thrilling version of ‘He’s a Whore’ by Cheap Trick and ‘Even the Losers’ by Tom Petty.

Love took to the stage saying “my name is Courtney Love, you may not remember me. I’ve been living in a cave in Birmingham for about 9 years. But we’ll give this a fucking try right?” After Love left the stage Billie Joe Armstrong commented “I told you it was going to be a special night. Thank you Courtney, I hope we see more of you singing, please, we need you.”

Love returned to the stage at the end of the set for another Cheap Trick song ‘Surrender’.

The gig was only announced late last week at the Garage in Highbury, North London with another sold out show set to take place on Friday at the iconic 100 Club on Oxford Street. Support for both shows is Birmingham four-piece Lovebreakers who release their second album ‘Wonder’ on Friday.

See the full set list below.

The Coverups Setlist at The Garage, London, England

A Million Miles Away – The Plimsouls

I Wanna Be Sedated – Ramones

Ready Steady Go – Generation X

I Think We’re Alone Now – Tommy James & the Shondells

Message of Love – Pretenders

Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams

Walking Out on Love – Paul Collins Beat

I Fought the Law – The Crickets

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks

I’m So Bored With the U.S.A. – The Clash

Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie

Dancing With Myself – Generation X

He’s a Whore – Cheap Trick – with Courtney Love

Even the Losers – Tom Petty – with Courtney Love

Neat Neat Neat – The Damned

Drain You – Nirvana

Last Nite – The Strokes

American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Love is for Losers – The Longshot

Fox on the Run – Sweet

Rockaway Beach – Ramones

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

Surrender – Cheap Trick – with Courtney Love

Encore:

Where Eagles Dare – Misfits

