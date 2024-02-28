 Courtney Love Pops Up Billie Joe Armstrong's Covers Band In London - Noise11.com
Courtney Love Pops Up Billie Joe Armstrong’s Covers Band In London

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2024

in News

Courtney Love joined Billie Joe Armstrong and his covers band side project ‘The Coverups’ for versions of songs by Cheap Trick and Tom Petty.

Playing 24 songs – full setlist below – the Green Day frontman wowed the packed out intimate venue with classic rock tunes including ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ by Ramones and ‘Summer of ’69’ by Bryan Adams.

The audience sang along to the The Clash, Generation X, The Damned and David Bowie, while surprise guest Courtney Love joined the band onstage for a thrilling version of ‘He’s a Whore’ by Cheap Trick and ‘Even the Losers’ by Tom Petty.

Love took to the stage saying “my name is Courtney Love, you may not remember me. I’ve been living in a cave in Birmingham for about 9 years. But we’ll give this a fucking try right?” After Love left the stage Billie Joe Armstrong commented “I told you it was going to be a special night. Thank you Courtney, I hope we see more of you singing, please, we need you.”

Love returned to the stage at the end of the set for another Cheap Trick song ‘Surrender’.

The gig was only announced late last week at the Garage in Highbury, North London with another sold out show set to take place on Friday at the iconic 100 Club on Oxford Street. Support for both shows is Birmingham four-piece Lovebreakers who release their second album ‘Wonder’ on Friday.

See the full set list below.

The Coverups Setlist at The Garage, London, England

A Million Miles Away – The Plimsouls
I Wanna Be Sedated – Ramones
Ready Steady Go – Generation X
I Think We’re Alone Now – Tommy James & the Shondells
Message of Love – Pretenders
Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams
Walking Out on Love – Paul Collins Beat
I Fought the Law – The Crickets
Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks
I’m So Bored With the U.S.A. – The Clash
Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie
Dancing With Myself – Generation X
He’s a Whore – Cheap Trick – with Courtney Love
Even the Losers – Tom Petty – with Courtney Love
Neat Neat Neat – The Damned
Drain You – Nirvana
Last Nite – The Strokes
American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Love is for Losers – The Longshot
Fox on the Run – Sweet
Rockaway Beach – Ramones
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
Surrender – Cheap Trick – with Courtney Love

Encore:
Where Eagles Dare – Misfits

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman

