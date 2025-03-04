 Cracker Bass Player Bob Rupe Has Died At Age 68 - Noise11.com
Bob Rupe of Cracker (from the Cracker Facebook page)

Cracker Bass Player Bob Rupe Has Died At Age 68

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2025

in News

Bob Rupe, the bass player for Cracker between 1994 and 2000, has died. He was 68 years old.

Rupe joined Cracker for their third album ‘The Golden Age’ (1996) and played in the next record ‘Gentleman’s Blues’ (1998).

Bob also formed Silos in 1985. Solos appeared on David Letterman’s show in 1990.

On the Cracker socials it reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Bob Rupe. Bob was the charismatic and talented bassist for Cracker from roughly 1994 to 1999. Along with the late Charlie Quintana, he formed the rhythm section that powered Cracker’s theatre and shed tours at the peak of the band’s popularity. Bob also played bass guitar on many Cracker recordings, most notably the albums The Golden Age and Gentleman’s Blues.

Although Bob was not a man of many words, he was known for his sharp and concise wit. He had a love of drag racing and vintage muscle cars. Indeed, the Cracker fan club release “Bob’s Car” features a photo of his beloved Super Bee on the cover. In addition to his work with Cracker, Bob was a founding member of The Silos and Gutterball. He also played with House of Freaks and Sparklehorse. Bob was a staple of the 1990s central Virginia music scene and will be missed by his many peers.

Bob is survived by his mother, Carol; his brothers, Tom and Dan; and his sister, Kathy, along with two nephews and two nieces. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This year’s Cracker Camp-in is dedicated in memory of Bob Rupe and Sal Maida who passed away earlier this year.

