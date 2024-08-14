Crash Test Dummies To Return Australia For First Time Since 1992 - Noise11.com

Crash Test Dummies will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time in 33 years.

That 1992 tour was the only time Crash Test Dummies visited Australia. They had just had a number one hit with ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ when they were last here.

Crash Test Dummies had 10 Top 40 hits in Canada but the closest they got to a second hit in Australia was ‘Afternoons & Coffeespoons’ which peaked at no 40.

The album the two songs came from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ reached no 5 in Australia.

The Crash Test Dummies line-up is Brad Roberts (since 1988), Ellen Reid (since 1988), Dan Roberts (since 1988) and Mitch Dorge (since 1991), the ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ line-up.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES March and April 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 28th March – PERTH, Rosemount Hotel

Sunday 30th March – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Thursday 3rd April – BRISBANE, The Triffid

Friday 4th April – SYDNEY, Manning Bar

Saturday 5th April – MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre

