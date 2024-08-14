 Crash Test Dummies To Return Australia For First Time Since 1992 - Noise11.com
Crash Test Dummies

Crash Test Dummies

Crash Test Dummies To Return Australia For First Time Since 1992

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News

Crash Test Dummies will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time in 33 years.

That 1992 tour was the only time Crash Test Dummies visited Australia. They had just had a number one hit with ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ when they were last here.

Crash Test Dummies had 10 Top 40 hits in Canada but the closest they got to a second hit in Australia was ‘Afternoons & Coffeespoons’ which peaked at no 40.

The album the two songs came from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ reached no 5 in Australia.

The Crash Test Dummies line-up is Brad Roberts (since 1988), Ellen Reid (since 1988), Dan Roberts (since 1988) and Mitch Dorge (since 1991), the ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ line-up.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES March and April 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 28th March – PERTH, Rosemount Hotel
Sunday 30th March – ADELAIDE, The Gov
Thursday 3rd April – BRISBANE, The Triffid
Friday 4th April – SYDNEY, Manning Bar
Saturday 5th April – MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips To Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ In Full In Australia In 2025

The Flaming Lips will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since 2019 and perform their ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ came out in 2002. It was the 10th album for The Flaming Lips.

11 hours ago
Damon Albarn Blur performs in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Damon Albarn’s Father Passes Away At Age 85

Damon Albarn's father, Keith Albarn, has died aged 85.

18 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dr Dre On Snoop Dogg’s Olympics Performance

Dr Dre has revealed how his collaboration with Snoop Dogg for the Paris 2024 Olympics came about.

1 day ago
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani Cancels Show After Injury

Gwen Stefani has cancelled a solo show in New Jersey after suffering a mystery injury which has left her unable to perform.

2 days ago
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry To Perform In Australia In October and November

Stephen Fry wears many hats. He is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director. In October and November he will head to Australia for performances.

2 days ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Dave Navarro On A New Jane’s Addiction Album

Dave Navarro has confirmed a new album from Jane's Addiction's original line-up is "more than likely going to happen".

3 days ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Calls Out Trump For Using Her Song At A Rally

Celine Dion has mocked Donald Trump for using 'My Heart Will Go On' at his rally.

4 days ago