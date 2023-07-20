 Creed Reform - Noise11.com
Scott Stapp of Creed

Scott Stapp of Creed

Creed Reform

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2023

in News

Creed are back together again.

Creed broke-up (I mean went into hiatus) in 2013. At the time Scott Stapp didn’t use the ‘B’ word and preferred the ‘H’ word saying that he was open to Creed continuing at sometime in the future.

That “future” has now happened 10 years later.

At this stage Creed will headline the Summer of ’99 cruise of April 2024 around the Bahamas.

In a statement the band said, “We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting on the Summer of ‘99 Cruise, sailing April 18 – 22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl. Get ready for earth-shattering performances from very special guests, 3 Doors Down, as well as Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days!”

Creed released four albums between 1997 and 2009 ‘My Own Prison’ (no 22, 1997), ‘Human Clay’ (no 1, 1999), ‘Weathered’ (no 1, 2001) and ‘Fill Circle’ (no 2, 2009).

Hits for the band included ‘Higher’ (no 7, 1999), ‘With Arms Wide Open’ (no 1, 2000), ‘My Sacrifice’ (no 4, 2001) and ‘One Last Breath’ (no 6, 2002).

