Crowded House Bring Out Noel Crombie and Mark Seymour For Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Crowded House celebrated their homecoming Melbourne show with two special guests, Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors.

Noel and Neil Finn were together in Split Enz from 1977 to 1984. Neil debuted in the Enz on the single ‘I See Red’ and his first Split Enz album was their fourth ‘Frenzy’ in 1979.

Noel came out for ‘Sister Madly’ and played some killer Spoons while Mark Seymour, brother of Crowded House bass Nick Seymour did his Hunters classic ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Noel Crombie rehearsing for the Melbourne show.

Crowded House formed in Melbourne in 1985. Neil’s sons and now members of the band Liam and Elroy, were both born in Melbourne.

Neil wrote most of the Crowded House hits in Melbourne. ‘Four Seasons In One Day’ is about Melbourne weather, but tonight’s show was special because it boosted property prices in the city. Neil gave shout-outs to his old houses where the songs were written, Shirley Grove in East St Kilda, Osborne St, South Yarra and 95 Hawthorn Rd, Caulfield were given a shoutout as was Lower Templestowe later when Mark Seymour came out of outed the place where he wrote ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Crowded House are one of Australia’s greatest live acts (but don’t tell ARIA that. Until recently ARIA didn’t even know they were an Australian band listing them as New Zealand).

Crowded House setlist 22 November 2022, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne.

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)

World Where You Live (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)

To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)

Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)

Show Me the Way (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Goodnight Everyone (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)

Nails in My Feet (from Together Alone, 1993)

When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Instrumental (with Maistrato) (Greek traditional)

Private Universe (with Maistrato) (from Together Alone, 1993)

Some Greater Plan (with Maistrato) (unreleased)

Four Seasons in One Day (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)

Sister Madly (with Noel Crombie) (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Whatever You Want (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

It’s Only Natural (from Woodface, 1991)

Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)

Something So Strong (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)

Encore:

I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)

Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover) (with Mark Seymour)

Weather With You (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)

She Goes On (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)

Better Be Home Soon (with Maistrato) (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Crowded House have three more Australian shows in Perth this weekend 25, 26 and 27 November) before a North American tour staring next May.

