 Crowded House Bring Out Noel Crombie and Mark Seymour For Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman

Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman

Crowded House Bring Out Noel Crombie and Mark Seymour For Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2022

in News

Crowded House celebrated their homecoming Melbourne show with two special guests, Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors.

Noel and Neil Finn were together in Split Enz from 1977 to 1984. Neil debuted in the Enz on the single ‘I See Red’ and his first Split Enz album was their fourth ‘Frenzy’ in 1979.

Noel came out for ‘Sister Madly’ and played some killer Spoons while Mark Seymour, brother of Crowded House bass Nick Seymour did his Hunters classic ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Noel Crombie rehearsing for the Melbourne show.

Crowded House formed in Melbourne in 1985. Neil’s sons and now members of the band Liam and Elroy, were both born in Melbourne.

Neil wrote most of the Crowded House hits in Melbourne. ‘Four Seasons In One Day’ is about Melbourne weather, but tonight’s show was special because it boosted property prices in the city. Neil gave shout-outs to his old houses where the songs were written, Shirley Grove in East St Kilda, Osborne St, South Yarra and 95 Hawthorn Rd, Caulfield were given a shoutout as was Lower Templestowe later when Mark Seymour came out of outed the place where he wrote ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Crowded House are one of Australia’s greatest live acts (but don’t tell ARIA that. Until recently ARIA didn’t even know they were an Australian band listing them as New Zealand).

Crowded House setlist 22 November 2022, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne.

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)
World Where You Live (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)
To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)
Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)
Show Me the Way (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Goodnight Everyone (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)
Nails in My Feet (from Together Alone, 1993)
When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)
Instrumental (with Maistrato) (Greek traditional)
Private Universe (with Maistrato) (from Together Alone, 1993)
Some Greater Plan (with Maistrato) (unreleased)
Four Seasons in One Day (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)
Sister Madly (with Noel Crombie) (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)
Whatever You Want (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
It’s Only Natural (from Woodface, 1991)
Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)
Something So Strong (from Crowded House, Crowded House, 1986)

Encore:
I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)
Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover) (with Mark Seymour)
Weather With You (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)
She Goes On (with Maistrato) (from Woodface, 1991)
Better Be Home Soon (with Maistrato) (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Crowded House have three more Australian shows in Perth this weekend 25, 26 and 27 November) before a North American tour staring next May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters And The ‘Free Nûdem Durak’ Campaign

Roger Waters has started a campaign to free Kurish singer Nûdem Durak who was arrested in Turkey in 2015 because her music is considered “terrorist propaganda”.

19 seconds ago
Jimmy Barnes Blue Christmas
Jimmy Barnes Goes Rocking Around The Christmas Tree

Jimmy Barnes has a new video from his Christmas album ‘Blue Christmas’.

48 mins ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Icehouse Cancel Brisbane Show Due To Iva Davies Ongoing Covid

Icehouse have had to postpone their Brisbane show this Saturday as Iva Davies condition after testing positive to Covid a week ago has not improved.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Guns N Roses Play Brisbane, Next Stop Gold Coast

Guns N’ Roses have played their second Australian show in Brisbane with some minor changes to the setlist.

1 day ago
Wilko Johnson memorial image by Leif Laaksonen from Wilko facebook page
Wilko Johnson Has Died At Age 75

R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, one time member of Dr Feelgood, member of Ian Dury & The Blockheads and collaborator with The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Wilco has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

1 day ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Plays His Final US Show At Dodger Stadium

Elton John has played his final show in America for the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour with a star studded audience including Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Lizzo, Heidi Klum, Angela Bassett, Jude Law, Billie Jean King, H.E.R., Donatella Versace, Miles Teller, Kirsten Dunst, JoJo Siwa, Connie Britton, Christopher Lloyd, John Stamos, Raven-Symoné and Taron Egerton.

3 days ago
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets To Tour The Rock Vault In 2023

The Screaming Jets will be back on the road with two months of shows for The Rock Vault tour starting February 24 in Queensland.

3 days ago