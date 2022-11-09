 Crowded House Cancel Wodonga Show Due To Floods - Noise11.com
Crowded House Cancel Wodonga Show Due To Floods

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

The Crowded House concert for Wodonga this Sunday (13 November) has been cancelled because of floods.

In a statement Live Nation announce:

Severe flooding in and around the event precinct has made the Gateway Lakes site unfit for use.
The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, staff, and performers is paramount to us and with current conditions and the very challenging weather forecast for coming days, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to proceed.

Every effort has been made to find an alternate location; however, logistically and with the forecast conditions, we are unable to produce the event.

We thank the City of Wodonga, suppliers, and stakeholders for their tireless efforts in working with us to explore every option to reschedule.

Crowded House performed in Sydney last night.

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993(
World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)
To The Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2020)
Don’t Stop Now (from Time On earth, 2007)
Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)
Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)
Show Me the Way (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2020)
Walking on the Spot (from Together Alone, 1993)
When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)
Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)
Four Seasons in One Day (from Woodface, 1991)
Sister Madly (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)
It’s Only Natural (from Woodface, 1991)
Mean to Me (from Crowded House, 1986)
Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)
Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

Encore:
Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)
Weather With You (from Woodface, 1991)
Better Be Home Soon (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

CROWDED HOUSE ‘DREAMERS ARE WAITING’ REMAINING TOUR DATES

Canberra | Stage 88 | Friday November 11
Hunter Valley | Bimbadgen | Saturday November 12
Tamworth | Entertainment Centre | Tuesday November 15
Hobart | Mystate Bank Arena | Thursday November 17
Geelong | Mt Duneed Estate | Saturday November 19
Adelaide | Harvest Rock | Sunday November 20
Melbourne | Rod Laver Arena | Tuesday November 22
Perth | Kings Park & Botanic Garden | Friday November 25
Perth | Kings Park & Botanic Garden | Saturday November 26
Perth | Kings Park & Botanic Garden | Sunday November 27

