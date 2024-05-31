Crowded House Premiere ‘The Howl’ Video - Noise11.com

‘The Howl’ is the new song from the next Crowded House album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is the eighth Crowded House album and first album in three years.

Crowded House is still founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour with Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy now part of the band.

For ‘Gravity Stairs’, Liam takes a sole songwriting credit for ‘The Howl’. He also co-wrote ‘I Can’t Keep Up With You’ with his father. Elroy co-wrote ‘Blurry Glass’ and ‘Thirsty’ with Neil.

‘Thirsty’ features backing vocals from Eliza-Jane Barnes. Neil’s brother Tim adds vocals to ‘Some Greater Pain (from Claire)’, Ladyhawke is on ‘Teenage Summer’ and Neil’s wife Sharon sings on ‘Magic Piano’ and ‘All That I Can Ever Own’.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is out now.

CD

1. Magic Piano

2. Lifes Imitation

3. The Howl

4. All That I Can Ever Own

5. Oh Hi

6. Some Greater Plan (For Claire)

7. Black Water, White Circle

8. Blurry Grass

9. I Cant Keep Up With You

10. Thirsty

11. Night Song

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

