Crowded House Premiere ‘The Howl’ Video - Noise11.com

Crowded House Premiere ‘The Howl’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2024

in News

‘The Howl’ is the new song from the next Crowded House album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is the eighth Crowded House album and first album in three years.

Crowded House is still founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour with Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy now part of the band.

For ‘Gravity Stairs’, Liam takes a sole songwriting credit for ‘The Howl’. He also co-wrote ‘I Can’t Keep Up With You’ with his father. Elroy co-wrote ‘Blurry Glass’ and ‘Thirsty’ with Neil.

‘Thirsty’ features backing vocals from Eliza-Jane Barnes. Neil’s brother Tim adds vocals to ‘Some Greater Pain (from Claire)’, Ladyhawke is on ‘Teenage Summer’ and Neil’s wife Sharon sings on ‘Magic Piano’ and ‘All That I Can Ever Own’.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is out now.

CD
1. Magic Piano
2. Lifes Imitation
3. The Howl
4. All That I Can Ever Own
5. Oh Hi
6. Some Greater Plan (For Claire)
7. Black Water, White Circle
8. Blurry Grass
9. I Cant Keep Up With You
10. Thirsty
11. Night Song

