 Custard Open The Suburban Curtains A Little Wider With ‘Heart Attacks - Noise11.com
Custard Open The Suburban Curtains A Little Wider With ‘Heart Attacks

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2024

in News

Custard have premiered the third video from the ‘Suburban Curtains’ with ‘Heart Attacks’

‘Suburban Curtains’ is the ninth studio album for Custard. ‘Heart Attacks’ is the ninth track on the CD and at Side Two track four on the vinyl.

Watch the Noise11 interview with David McCormack:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Paul Medew:

Custard are currently out on their Open The Curtains tour.

FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix

SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking SELLING FAST!!!

SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix SELLING FAST!!!

FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix“>oztix

SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix

SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets www.theprincesstheatre.com.au & ticketmaster SELLING FAST!!!

