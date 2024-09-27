Custard Premiere ‘Someday’ With Serena Ryder - Noise11.com

Custard have flicked fans another taste of the upcoming double album ‘Suburban Cinemas’. ‘Someday’ features Canadian singer/songwriter Serena Ryder.

Custard singer Dave McCormack said in a statement, “Serena and I wrote this song together ages ago, one evening at Sarah Longhurst’s (dearly departed Custard manager during the 90s). It lay dormant for decades, but we whipped it out and now it sounds positively futuristic.”

Serena Ryder adds, “For our darling Longee’s pot of music soup in the sky, another song to drink into and remember her by”.

‘Suburban Cinemas’ will be the ninth Custard album, the first since ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ from May 2020 and comes 32 years after the first Custard album ‘Buttercup/Bedford’ from 1992. ‘Buttercup/Bedford’ is not on any streaming services and is considered the long lost Custard album.

‘Molecules Colliding’ was the first we heard from ‘Suburban Cinemas’.

