Custard Premiere ‘Someday’ With Serena Ryder - Noise11.com

Custard Premiere ‘Someday’ With Serena Ryder

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2024

Custard have flicked fans another taste of the upcoming double album ‘Suburban Cinemas’. ‘Someday’ features Canadian singer/songwriter Serena Ryder.

Custard singer Dave McCormack said in a statement, “Serena and I wrote this song together ages ago, one evening at Sarah Longhurst’s (dearly departed Custard manager during the 90s). It lay dormant for decades, but we whipped it out and now it sounds positively futuristic.”

Serena Ryder adds, “For our darling Longee’s pot of music soup in the sky, another song to drink into and remember her by”.

‘Suburban Cinemas’ will be the ninth Custard album, the first since ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ from May 2020 and comes 32 years after the first Custard album ‘Buttercup/Bedford’ from 1992. ‘Buttercup/Bedford’ is not on any streaming services and is considered the long lost Custard album.

‘Molecules Colliding’ was the first we heard from ‘Suburban Cinemas’.

CUSTARD open the curtains TOUR
with special guests (selected shows)
THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Onsale FRI 16 AUG

SAT 9 NOV – sydney CROWBAR
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix

SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking SELLING FAST!!!

SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix SELLING FAST!!!

SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix SELLING FAST!!!

FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix“>oztix

SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix

SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets www.theprincesstheatre.com.au & ticketmaster SELLING FAST!!!

