Custard Preview DOUBLE ALBUM ‘Suburban Cinemas’ With ‘Molecules Dividing’ And Drop A Stack of Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Custard’s eighth album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in 2020. The ninth ‘Suburban Curtains’ will be a double album with the curtains opening for the Australian spring. Find it from 11 October 2024 on ABC Music.
Glenn Thompson joined the band for the ‘We Have The Technology’ album and wrote ‘Music Is Crap’. He has this to say about ‘Molecules Colliding’ teasing the release of ‘Suburban Curtains’. “This is a love song. A long human relationship in three inscrutable verses and one equivocating bridge. Luckily the chorus is empowering in its embrace of contrasts of scale, and recognition of the echoes and repetition within physics and humanity. The finale is open ended, lyrically anticipatory and musically truncated. A study in contradiction and reflection.”
We do have a sneak preview and it is very Rolling Stones vs The Human League song. Check out ‘Molecules Colliding’.
PRE-ORDER the new album here:
DIGITAL: https://snd.click/suburban-curtains
VINYL, CD & CASSETTE: https://www.valverecords.com.au/shop/
SAT 9 NOV – sydney CROWBAR
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix
FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix
SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix
FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix
SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking
SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix
FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix
SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix
FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix
SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix
FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix
SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix
FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix
SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets www.theprincesstheatre.com.au
Oh and back to ‘Music Is Crap’. Here you go:
