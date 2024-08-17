Custard Preview DOUBLE ALBUM ‘Suburban Cinemas’ With ‘Molecules Dividing’ And Drop A Stack of Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Custard’s eighth album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in 2020. The ninth ‘Suburban Curtains’ will be a double album with the curtains opening for the Australian spring. Find it from 11 October 2024 on ABC Music.

Glenn Thompson joined the band for the ‘We Have The Technology’ album and wrote ‘Music Is Crap’. He has this to say about ‘Molecules Colliding’ teasing the release of ‘Suburban Curtains’. “This is a love song. A long human relationship in three inscrutable verses and one equivocating bridge. Luckily the chorus is empowering in its embrace of contrasts of scale, and recognition of the echoes and repetition within physics and humanity. The finale is open ended, lyrically anticipatory and musically truncated. A study in contradiction and reflection.”

We do have a sneak preview and it is very Rolling Stones vs The Human League song. Check out ‘Molecules Colliding’.

PRE-ORDER the new album here:

DIGITAL: https://snd.click/suburban-curtains

VINYL, CD & CASSETTE: https://www.valverecords.com.au/shop/

SAT 9 NOV – sydney CROWBAR

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix

SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking

SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix

FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE

plus guests

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL

plus guests

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix

SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets www.theprincesstheatre.com.au

Oh and back to ‘Music Is Crap’. Here you go:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

