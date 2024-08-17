 Custard Preview DOUBLE ALBUM ‘Suburban Cinemas’ With ‘Molecules Dividing’ And Drop A Stack of Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Custard Preview DOUBLE ALBUM ‘Suburban Cinemas’ With ‘Molecules Dividing’ And Drop A Stack of Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2024

in News

Custard’s eighth album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in 2020. The ninth ‘Suburban Curtains’ will be a double album with the curtains opening for the Australian spring. Find it from 11 October 2024 on ABC Music.

Glenn Thompson joined the band for the ‘We Have The Technology’ album and wrote ‘Music Is Crap’. He has this to say about ‘Molecules Colliding’ teasing the release of ‘Suburban Curtains’. “This is a love song. A long human relationship in three inscrutable verses and one equivocating bridge. Luckily the chorus is empowering in its embrace of contrasts of scale, and recognition of the echoes and repetition within physics and humanity. The finale is open ended, lyrically anticipatory and musically truncated. A study in contradiction and reflection.”

We do have a sneak preview and it is very Rolling Stones vs The Human League song. Check out ‘Molecules Colliding’.

PRE-ORDER the new album here:
DIGITAL: https://snd.click/suburban-curtains
VINYL, CD & CASSETTE: https://www.valverecords.com.au/shop/

SAT 9 NOV – sydney CROWBAR
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix

SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking

SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix

FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets oztix

SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS
plus THE FAUVES and…
Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix

FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL
plus guests
Doors 8pm Tickets oztix

FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix

SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS
plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE
Doors 7pm Tickets www.theprincesstheatre.com.au

Oh and back to ‘Music Is Crap’. Here you go:

