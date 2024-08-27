 Damo Campbell Leaves The Casanovas - Noise11.com
Damo Campbell Leaves The Casanovas

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2024

Damian ‘Damo’ Campbell, The Casanovas’ bass player of 22 years, has announced he is leaving the band.

Watch the 2020 Noise11 interview with Tommy and Damo

In a statement Damo posted, “After more than 20 incredible years with The Casanovas, the time has come for me to part ways from the band.

“It’s been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and plenty of laughs! I’m deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to rock’n’roll with such a great band… It’s been a wild and wonderful ride. Great times, indeed!

“While I’m incredibly grateful for memories that we’ve shared, I’m also disappointed that, as individuals, we’ve grown apart. Sadly, recent line-up changes have somewhat skewed relationships, and it’s clear that the time has come for me to step away.

“Though this chapter is closing, the music and memories we’ve created together will always be cherished. Thank you to all the fans for the love and for being part of this great adventure.”

The Casanovas’ lead guitarist and lead singer Tommy Boyce thanked Damo for “an incredible 20+ year ride” and welcoming back original bass player Jim Lewis for at least the short term.

Tommy said, “Despite our differences, I’m deeply saddened by the end of Damo’s time in The Casanovas. As he mentioned in his post, it’s been an incredible 20+ year ride with so many wonderful highlights. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done together and so grateful to have been blessed with a band mate of such passion, loyalty and formidable musical talent. Our friendship has provided me with moments that will reside in my personal hall of fame forever. We wish him all the very best for the future.

“The show must go on, however, and we’re very lucky to have original founding member of The Casanovas, Jim Lewis, stepping in to play bass for our show at the Tote this Friday night so please come on down for what should be a great show”.

The Casanovas formed in Melbourne in 1999. Damo played on all five albums ‘The Casanovas’ (2004), ‘All Night Long’ (2006), ‘Terra Casanova’ (2015), ‘Reptilian Overlord’ (2020) and ‘Backseat Rhythms’ (2023).

