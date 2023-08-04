 Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’ - Noise11.com
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso

Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2023

in News

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

Dan explains, “Fortress is about my family home and that in times of upheaval and uncertainty it’s becomes the strongest and most fortified place in the universe. A place of peace and power and ultimately love. It was close to being finished when we ask the amazing artist and dear friend Julia Stone to take part. With her beautiful contribution we knew we had something special.”

Julia said, “Dan is an extraordinary artist and also a dear friend. When he asked me to collaborate on ‘Fortress’ I was so excited. Not only did I love the sound of the song but the feeling and message in the lyrics. Finding our place in the world with people who we trust and love… a fortress when the wild storms of life rage through. Was an honour to be involved on this track.”

‘Dan Sultan’ will be released on 18 August, 2023.

Dan dates are:

30 September, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
13 October, Sydney, City Recital Hall
21 October, Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt announced his new album, 'Who We Used To Be', whilst "locked in a cupboard".

1 day ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Sued By Dancers for Religious, Racial and Sexual Harassment

Melissa Vivianne Jefferson (aka Lizzo) is being sued by three of her former dancers over sexual harassment.

2 days ago
Gaslight Anthem History Books
Gaslight Anthem Recruit Some Kid Called Bruce Springsteen To Help With New Song

Bruce Springsteen is the featured artist on the new Gaslight Anthem song ‘History Books’.

July 25, 2023
Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

July 25, 2023
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles World Tour Concludes

Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to his fans as his mammoth Love on Tour trek closed in Italy on Saturday.

July 25, 2023
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Cancel US Dates Due To Illness

Paramore have cancelled four US dates due to an unspecified illness.

July 24, 2023
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
Matty Healey of The 1975 Insults Malaysian Culture And Ends Show

The 1975's Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur has been cancelled after frontman Matty Healy shared an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald.

July 24, 2023