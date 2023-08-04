Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’ - Noise11.com

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

Dan explains, “Fortress is about my family home and that in times of upheaval and uncertainty it’s becomes the strongest and most fortified place in the universe. A place of peace and power and ultimately love. It was close to being finished when we ask the amazing artist and dear friend Julia Stone to take part. With her beautiful contribution we knew we had something special.”

Julia said, “Dan is an extraordinary artist and also a dear friend. When he asked me to collaborate on ‘Fortress’ I was so excited. Not only did I love the sound of the song but the feeling and message in the lyrics. Finding our place in the world with people who we trust and love… a fortress when the wild storms of life rage through. Was an honour to be involved on this track.”

‘Dan Sultan’ will be released on 18 August, 2023.

Dan dates are:

30 September, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

13 October, Sydney, City Recital Hall

21 October, Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre

