Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG - Noise11.com

Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2023

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

BMG Australia released Daniel’s most recent album ‘FutureNever’ and now BMG Publishing will work his publishing, including his solo works as well as his share of Silverchair songwriting, to the world.

Daniel Johns said of signing with BMG, “There is nothing without a heartbeat that I value more than my songwriting catalogue. Bringing my life’s work as a composer to BMG signifies the level of faith I have in this company and their people. From the podcast to the album, the exhibition and forthcoming featurette film, BMG have proven themselves to be the most ambitious and revolutionary music company in the game. From my compositions on ‘Frogstomp’ to ‘FutureNever’ and everything in between, my songs belong at BMG. I’m truly grateful to be in a position to sign the most important deal of my career with them”.

Jodie Feld, BMG Senior Creative Director Australia & New Zealand, said, “Daniel is the most ARIA-awarded artist of all time, a Grammy and Emmy-winning composer, and has won the APRA Songwriter of the Year award a record three times. He has written global hits for multiple projects across four decades, and with ‘FutureNever’ he broke every ARIA sales record of 2022. Daniel is a true multi-talent and musical icon. It’s an honour for the whole BMG team to expand our relationship with Daniel and to have the opportunity to work across not just a record, but a podcast, film, exhibition and now his iconic publishing Catalogue.”

