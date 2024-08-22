Daniel Platzman Quits Imagine Dragons - Noise11.com

Daniel Platzman has left Imagine Dragons after more than a decade.

Platzman announced on Wednesday that he was leaving Imagine Dragon to focus on composing film scores.

“After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me. Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter.

“I’m excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months centered on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned.”

Platzman joined the Imagine Dragons shortly before they signed a deal with Interscope Records in 2011. He went on an indefinite hiatus from the band last year before making his departure permanent with his post.

Bassist Ben McKee commented, “Love you Platz! Looking forward to making more Cat Boiz music in the future,” while Andrew Tolman, the band’s founding drummer, left a bunch of heart emojis.

The Believer hitmakers are currently on the U.S. leg of their Loom World Tour, in support of Loom, their first album without Platzman.

They have yet to comment on his departure on their official social media pages.

