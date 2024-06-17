 Dario G's Paul Spencer Dies Aged 53 - Noise11.com
Dario G’s Paul Spencer has died at the age of 53.

The music producer – who was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer in 2023 – passed away on Monday (17.06.24).

In a statement posted on social media, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore. He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Shine bright our big star.”

Spencer originally starred in Dario G alongside Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer.

However, the producer later adopted the group’s name for his solo act.

Dario G’s hits included ‘Sunchyme’ and ‘Carnaval De Paris’.

Various musicians have already taken to social media to pay tribute to Spencer.

MistaJam, the well-known DJ and radio host, said: “Sending love and sincere condolences to his friends and family.

“Rest in Peace, thank you for the music. (sic)”

Elsewhere, the electronic duo Phats and Small admitted to being heartbroken by the news.

They said: “Lost for words. One of the good guys, you’ll be missed brother. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Sigala, the DJ and record producer, has also paid tribute to Spencer.

Sigalar even encouraged fans to pay closer attention to their own health.

He said: “A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year, ‘Go get yourself checked,’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to.”

