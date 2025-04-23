 Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Expand Tour Into November - Noise11.com
Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook tour 2025

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Expand Tour Into November

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2025

in News

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook have added a stack of new dates which now sees the tour going through to November.

The tour recalls the collaborations for Daryl’s Live From Daryl’s House TV series. Glenn will open the shows and then join Daryl at the end of Daryl’s set.

“I’ve toured with Glenn in the past, and I’m a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again,” said Daryl.

Glenn, a co-founder of Squeeze, said, “I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year. After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl’s House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you’ll love! Come down and don’t break the furniture.”

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Tour Schedule

March 22 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX
March 25 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX
March 28 – WinStar World Casino – Thackerville, OK
March 30 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO
April 1 – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA
April 3 – Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL
April 5 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
May 17 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, UK
May 19 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK
May 21 – Symphony Hall – Birmingham, UK
May 23 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
May 25 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK
July 11 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
July 13 – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY
July 15 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA
July 17 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY
July 19 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA
July 21 – The Wellmont Theatre – Montclair, NJ
July 23 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY
July 25 – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
October 19 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Reno, NV
October 22 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA
October 24 – Blue Note Summer Sessions – Napa, CA
October 26 – The Venetian – Las Vegas, NV
October 28 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
October 30 – Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, CA
November 1 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA
November 4 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

