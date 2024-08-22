Daryl Hall Falls Ill During Show And Later Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall had to vacate his show in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday night after three songs after falling ill. He later released a statement to say that he has tested positive to Covid.
Daryl has now also cancelled Friday’s performance at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Daryl made it through three songs before leaving the stage:
Maneater
Dreamtime
Foolish Pride
The audience missed out on:
Rich Girl
Kiss on my List
Private Eyes
I’m in a Philly Mood
Everytime You Go Away
Sara Smile
I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)
Can’t Say No To You
You Make My Dreams
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE