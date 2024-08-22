Daryl Hall Falls Ill During Show And Later Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall had to vacate his show in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday night after three songs after falling ill. He later released a statement to say that he has tested positive to Covid.

Daryl has now also cancelled Friday’s performance at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Daryl made it through three songs before leaving the stage:

Maneater

Dreamtime

Foolish Pride

The audience missed out on:

Rich Girl

Kiss on my List

Private Eyes

I’m in a Philly Mood

Everytime You Go Away

Sara Smile

I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)

Can’t Say No To You

You Make My Dreams

