Daryl Hall Falls Ill During Show And Later Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall Falls Ill During Show And Later Tests Positive To Covid

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2024

in News

Daryl Hall had to vacate his show in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday night after three songs after falling ill. He later released a statement to say that he has tested positive to Covid.

Daryl has now also cancelled Friday’s performance at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Daryl made it through three songs before leaving the stage:

Maneater
Dreamtime
Foolish Pride

The audience missed out on:
Rich Girl
Kiss on my List
Private Eyes
I’m in a Philly Mood
Everytime You Go Away
Sara Smile
I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)
Can’t Say No To You
You Make My Dreams

