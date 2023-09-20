 Dave Faulkner To Reform The Victims for Two Play Final Shows - Noise11.com
Dave Faulkner To Reform The Victims for Two Play Final Shows

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2023

in News

Perth Punk band The Victims, Dave Faulkner’s band before Hoodoo Gurus, will reform for two final shows in December.

The Victims will perform in Melbourne on 1 December and Sydney on 2 December with Faulkner, original drummer James Baker (who also was the original drummer for Hoodoo Gurus) and Raymond Ahn of The Hard Ons.

The Victims were around from 1977 to 1979. A single ‘Television Addict’ was released in 1979. Only 1000 copies were pressed.

The Victims broke up in mid 1978 and had a farewell show in 1979.

Baker and Faulkner reformed The Victims in 2014 in Perth and then played shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2015. Dave Cardwell aka Rudolph V, the third member of the original band was not invited to join the reunion. Instead Ray Ahn was brought in.

Dates are:

1 December, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
2 December, Sydney, Crowbar

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

