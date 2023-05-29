Dave Gleeson Stands Down From The Angels, Nick Norton Steps Up - Noise11.com

After 12 years fronting both The Angels and The Screaming Jets, Dave Gleeson is stepping away from The Angels.

Dave plans to concentrate his future on his own band The Screaming Jets and continue his radio work for the Triple M network.

Dave Gleeson will perform his last shows with the band at the two upcoming Symphony of Angels shows in Melbourne and Adelaide and the four festival shows Big Red Bash, Mt Isa Rodeo, Mundi Mundi Bash, Gympie Muster.

Nick Norton, The Angels drummer since 2011, will go from the back of the stage to the front as the new lead singer of the band.

Rick Brewster’s son Tom Brewster has been named as The Angels’ new drummer.

“Nick is an incredible musician and a great singer and songwriter,” says Angels founding member John Brewster. “He obviously knows the songs like the back of his hand and the fans already know and love him, so he’s the perfect fit. We can’t wait to hit the road.”

“We remain the very best of friends, and Dave will always be a much-loved part of The Angels family,” he added.

“We are so grateful to Dave for everything he’s done for the band,” adds Rick Brewster. “He’s been our front man for 12 years, sharing hundreds of great gigs and good times. And now, with his increased commitments, we totally understand his need to move on.”

“Since 2011, it has been a blast and an honour to sing for The Angels,” Dave Gleeson says. “Being a part of such a legendary legacy will always be one of my great achievements. To have made music with John and Rick and the late Chris Bailey has been nothing short of awesome.

“To the fans, my heartfelt thanks for accepting me into the fold over the last dozen or so years. With The Screaming Jets on the eve of a new album release, and my national Triple M commitments, it’s time to move on. John, Rick, Sam and Nick will always hold a special place in my rock ’n’ roll journey. Rock on and see youse on the road.”

Dave’s final show as front man of The Angels will be at the Gympie Music Muster at the end of August, with his final two Symphony of Angels shows taking place in Melbourne on June 23 at Palais Theatre and Adelaide on June 30 at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

“With the 50th anniversary coming up, this is a very special time for The Angels,” John says.

“And it means a lot that the fans already know Nick. Our relationship with the audience means everything to us and we’ll never take that for granted.”

“The time we get to spend onstage makes everything else worthwhile,” Rick adds. “It’s always been about the songs and the power of the guitars.”

The Angels New Line Up Is: Tom Brewster (drums); John Brewster (guitar/vocals); Nick Norton (lead vocals/guitar); Rick Brewster (lead guitar); Sam Brewster (bass/vocals)

The Angels Orchestrated – ‘SYMPHONY OF ANGELS’ – Final Two Orchestral Shows Featuring Dave Gleeson

Fri 23rd Jun – Palais Theatre – St Kilda

Fri 30th Jun – Her Majesty’s Theatre – Adelaide

Plus Four Extra Festival Shows Featuring Dave Gleeson

Wed 5th Jul – Big Red Bash

Fri 11th Aug – Mt Isa Rodeo

Fri 18th Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sun 27th Aug – Gympie Muster

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

