Dave Graney Reforms The Coral Snakes For 30th Anniversary Night Of The Wolverine Tour - Noise11.com

Dave Graney has reformed Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes and will take the band on the road to mark the 30th Anniversary of the ARIA nominated 1993 album ‘Night of the Wolverine’.

Original members Dave Graney on vocals, Clare Moore on drums, Rod Hayward on guitar, and Robin Casinader on violin and keyboards, recorded ‘Night Of The Wolverine’ in 1993. They will be joined on this tour by Stu Thomas on the bass.

Dave says, “I love reconnecting with the songs as played by Clare, Rod and Robin. They play so wonderfully – so cleanly and powerfully and its also great just to spend time with them as people and friends. We went through a lot together and these shows are like a decade of moves, licks, grooves, changes and melodies all compressed into a couple of hours. Its powerful! For us and the audience! ”

Graney formed The Coral Snakes after the breakup of The Moodists. ‘Night of the Wolverine’ was recorded over a couple of days from 20 to 22 December 1992 and released in April 1993.

‘Night of the Wolverine’ was nominated for Best Alternative Release at the 1991 ARIA Awards alongside Clouds ‘Thunderhead’, ‘Crow ‘My Kind of Pain’, ‘The Cruel Sea ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ and You Am I ‘’Sound As Ever’. You Am I won the award.

The Coral Snakes recorded four albums in total. ‘You Wanna Be There But You Don’t Want To Travel’ (1994), ‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound (1995) and ‘The Devil Drives’ (1997).

Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes will head out around Australia to celebrate the album starting 28 July in Canberra.

Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes ‘Night Of The Wolverine’ – 30th Anniversary Tour Full List of Dates

Friday 28 July – The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday 29 July – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW

Thursday 3 August – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW

Friday 4 August – HOTA, Surfers Paradise QLD

Saturday 5 August – The Old Museum, Brisbane QLD

Sunday 6 August – The Imperial, Eumundi QLD

Friday 11 August – The Royal Oak, Launceston TAS

Saturday 12 August – Noman Room, Ulverstone TAS

Sunday 13 August – The Palais Theatre, Franklin TAS

Friday 18 August – The Corner, Richmond VIC

Saturday 19 August – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday 25 August – The Heritage, Bulli NSW

Saturday 26 August – Drifter’s Wharf, Gosford NSW

