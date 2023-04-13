 Dave Graney Reforms The Coral Snakes For 30th Anniversary Night Of The Wolverine Tour - Noise11.com
Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes

Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes

Dave Graney Reforms The Coral Snakes For 30th Anniversary Night Of The Wolverine Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2023

in News

Dave Graney has reformed Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes and will take the band on the road to mark the 30th Anniversary of the ARIA nominated 1993 album ‘Night of the Wolverine’.

Original members Dave Graney on vocals, Clare Moore on drums, Rod Hayward on guitar, and Robin Casinader on violin and keyboards, recorded ‘Night Of The Wolverine’ in 1993. They will be joined on this tour by Stu Thomas on the bass.

Dave says, “I love reconnecting with the songs as played by Clare, Rod and Robin. They play so wonderfully – so cleanly and powerfully and its also great just to spend time with them as people and friends. We went through a lot together and these shows are like a decade of moves, licks, grooves, changes and melodies all compressed into a couple of hours. Its powerful! For us and the audience! ”

Graney formed The Coral Snakes after the breakup of The Moodists. ‘Night of the Wolverine’ was recorded over a couple of days from 20 to 22 December 1992 and released in April 1993.

‘Night of the Wolverine’ was nominated for Best Alternative Release at the 1991 ARIA Awards alongside Clouds ‘Thunderhead’, ‘Crow ‘My Kind of Pain’, ‘The Cruel Sea ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ and You Am I ‘’Sound As Ever’. You Am I won the award.

The Coral Snakes recorded four albums in total. ‘You Wanna Be There But You Don’t Want To Travel’ (1994), ‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound (1995) and ‘The Devil Drives’ (1997).

Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes will head out around Australia to celebrate the album starting 28 July in Canberra.

Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes ‘Night Of The Wolverine’ – 30th Anniversary Tour Full List of Dates

Friday 28 July – The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT
Saturday 29 July – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
Thursday 3 August – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW
Friday 4 August – HOTA, Surfers Paradise QLD
Saturday 5 August – The Old Museum, Brisbane QLD
Sunday 6 August – The Imperial, Eumundi QLD
Friday 11 August – The Royal Oak, Launceston TAS
Saturday 12 August – Noman Room, Ulverstone TAS
Sunday 13 August – The Palais Theatre, Franklin TAS
Friday 18 August – The Corner, Richmond VIC
Saturday 19 August – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Friday 25 August – The Heritage, Bulli NSW
Saturday 26 August – Drifter’s Wharf, Gosford NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kate Ceberano My Life Is A Symphony
Kate Ceberano Treats Fans To A Taste Of Her Upcoming Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Collaboration

Kate Ceberano has previewed a sample of what to expect on her upcoming ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

46 mins ago
Extreme
Extreme and Living Colour To Tour Australia Together

Extreme and Living Colour will double up for an Australian tour in September 2023.

1 hour ago
Paul Kelly Poetry
Paul Kelly To Premiere Two Rarities on ‘Poetry’ Compilation

Paul Kelly fans will be treated to two unreleased tracks on his next compilation ‘Poetry’.

6 hours ago
L7
L7 To Perform Their Classic ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ In Australia and New Zealand

L7 will head down under to perform their third album ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ in its entirety.

23 hours ago
Janet Jackson Auction 2023
Want To Get Into Janet Jackson’s Pants? They Are Up For Sale

Janet Jackson will auction more than 800 of her personal items at the ‘Property From the Collection of Janet Jackson’ auction in New York on May 21.

1 day ago
Chantoozies
Tim Henwood Is On The New Song For The Chantoozies

The Chantoozies will release a new song titled ‘Every Night’ next week and it features Tim Henwood.

1 day ago
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rickie Lee Jones Loved Harry Styles ‘The Horses’ And Once Sang It With Daryl Braithwaite

R&B singer songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is amazed her song ‘The Horses’ is so big in Australia.

2 days ago