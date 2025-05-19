Dave Navarro Dashes Hopes Of A Jane's Addiction Reunion - Noise11.com

Dave Navarro has revealed that there is “no chance” Jane’s Addiction will ever reunite following an onstage confrontation that abruptly ended the band.

Speaking to Guitar Player, Navarro was asked what was the least favourite gig in his lengthy career. The guitarist easily pinpointed, “It would be a gig last September, on Friday the 13th, in Boston.”

On that night, in an incident that spread across social media, Jane’s Addiction’s Core Four reunion quickly came to an end after singer Perry Farrell attacked Navarro onstage. The band cancelled the remainder of the tour soon after, citing a “continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell”.

Navarro told Guitar Player that the band’s European reunion shows up to that point “were some of my favourite Jane’s Addiction gigs of all-time”.

“There was no bullshit: No props. No nothing onstage. No dancing, no pyro, and no gimmicks,” Navarro said.

“It was just four guys making great music, just like we did in the beginning. I was just us on a stage, with people going fucking crazy.”

However, all that changed in Boston.

“There was an altercation onstage, and it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band’s life. And there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”

