Dave Navarro Still Not Ready To Return To Jane's Addiction - Noise11.com

Dave Navarro is not ready to rejoin Jane’s Addiction on tour.

Navarro has been struggling with Long COVID, the sustained illnesses people can suffer with after recovering from COVID-19, and Josh Klinghoffer will replace him for their upcoming tour.

Jane’s Addiction said in a statement: “We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s shows. As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

“For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the west coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

Last year, Dave revealed he had been struggling with Long COVID since 2021.

He wrote, in a now deleted Instagram post: “So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone.

“The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative.”

According to the CDC, Long COVID symptoms can include extreme fatigue, post-exertional malaise, fever, difficulty breathing, cough, chest pain, heart palpitations, brain fog, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles feelings, loss of smell/taste, depression or anxiety, diarrhea, stomach pain and joint or muscle pain, along with many others.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

