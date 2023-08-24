Dave Stewart To Head Out For Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Dave Stewart will perform the songs of Eurythmics to mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Sweet Dreams’ but Annie Lennox will sit the tour out.

Dave announced the tour “I love performing these songs.I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore”.

Instead, Dave says he has three female singers to bring the songs to life.

Looking forward to this , I love performing these songs.I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore which I totally understand but I love our songs and I love playing live so I have selected brilliant all female musicians and three wonderful female vocalists.I promise a stunning show full of memorable songs more dates announced soon Dave x

Looking forward to this , I love performing these songs.I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore which I totally understand but I love our songs and I love playing live so I have selected… pic.twitter.com/ZIHIEZIvM5 — Dave Stewart/Eurythmics (@DaveStewart) August 23, 2023

While Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox have performed together occasionally in the 21st century they haven’t toured together since the ‘Peace’ tour of 1999. That tour included shows in Australia. There previous tour to that was in 1989.

Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams’ album was released in January 1983. Dave Stewart’s ‘Sweet Dreams’ tour will feature Eurythmics Greatest Hits and not the Sweet Dreams album.

His socials included a list of songs which is the setlist from the show completely missed the 1989 album ‘We Too Are One’ and the hits ‘Revenge’, ‘Don’t Ask My Why’, ‘The King and Queen of America’ and ‘Angel’.

The first album ‘In the Garden’ is likewise not mentioned but did not chart and had no hits, so that is understandable.

Also missing is the 1984 hit ‘Sexcrime’ from ‘1984 (For the Love of Big Brother).

Love Is A Stranger (from Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This, 1983)

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (from Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This, 1983)

Who’s That Girl? (from Touch, 1983)

Right By Your Side (from Touch, 1983)

Here Comes The Rain Again (from Touch, 1983)

Would I Lie To You? (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

There Must Be An Angel (Playing with my Heart) (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

It’s Alright (Baby’s Coming Back) (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

When Tomorrow Comes (from Revenge, 1986)

Thorn In My Side (from Revenge, 1986)

The Miracle of Love (from Revenge, 1986)

Missionary Man (from Revenge, 1986)

You Have Placed A Chill In My Heart (from Savage, 1987)

I Need A Man (from Savage, 1987)

I Saved The World Today (from Peace, 1999)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

