Davey Lane Has A New Solo Record ‘Finally, A Party Album’ On The Way - Noise11.com

Davey Lane is getting close to the release of a new solo album ‘Finally, A Party Album’ set for sometime around midyear.

Of the new preview track ‘Over, Over and Out’, Davey says, “Sure to meet with stratospheric commercial and critical success (naturally), here is a mid-tempo pop number, sent from my brain in 2023 back 36 years to 1987 (where it was a smash hit in an alternate universe), then forward 38 years to your lug holes, here today in 2025. My songs usually fall into two categories – micro-dissertations on matters of the heart or self-therapy sessions in song form, often breaking down the reasons I have a few noggin wires askew. Sometimes they’re both, but this sits in the former.

I was missing someone deeply and had my Yamaha 12 string acoustic guitar handy. This popped out in a worryingly short space of time – the worry being that when songs present themselves so readily and fully formed, there is an outside chance that you may have subliminally stolen them from somewhere else. I’m still not sure if that’s the case but I’m sure whoever I’ve stolen it from is minted enough to set a team of copyright lawyers upon me – I’ve never been taken to court before so that will be a first if so. Will let you know how that goes. Little factoid – it’s the second (yes that’s right, the SECOND!) single I have released utilising the vocoder.”

Check out ‘Over, Over and Out’.

Davey was recently on tour as a member of Todd Rundgren’s band inbetween “the day job” as guitarist for You Am I.

The first song from the album ‘God, I’m Fucked Up Over You’ was released at the end of 2024.

Davey’s previous album ‘Don’t Bank Your Heart On It’ was released in 2020. It featured guests Todd Rundgren, Jimmy Barnes, Tim Rogers and Vika & Linda.

