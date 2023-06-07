David Bowie Live Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars Movie Gets 50th Anniversary Treatment - Noise11.com

When David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust on 3 July 1973, the performance was documented and released as the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars motion picture movie.

When Bowie announced Ziggy’s “retirement” in 1973, many thought he was talking about himself. “Of all the shows on this tour, this particular show will remain with us the longest, because not only is it the last show of the tour, but it’s the last show that we’ll ever do,” he said.

The original movie was released on video and then DVD but has been out of print now for over a decade.

For the first time, the concert will be released in its complete form with ‘The Jean Genie/Love Me Do’ medley and ‘Round And Round’ featuring the late legendary Jeff Beck reinstated – the latter track making its very first appearance anywhere. Both performances were newly mixed by long-time Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

The 50th anniversary edition of Ziggy will be released on 10 August 2023.

Blu-Ray

1/ Opening Credits/Introduction

2/ Hang On To Yourself

3/ Ziggy Stardust

4/ Watch That Man

5/ Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

6/ All The Young Dudes

7/ Oh! You Pretty Things

8/ Moonage Daydream

9/ Changes

10/Space Oddity

11/My Death

12/Cracked Actor

13/Time

14/Width Of A Circle

15/Band Introduction

16/Let’s Spend The Night Together

17/Suffragette City

18/White Light White Heat

19/Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

20/ Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

21/Farewell Speech

22/Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

23/End Credits

CD 1

1/ Part 1 Introduction (Incorporating: Beethoven Ninth Symphony (Arranged and Performed by Wendy Carlos)

2/ Hang On To Yourself

3/ Ziggy Stardust

4/ Watch That Man

5/ Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

6/ All The Young Dudes

7/ Oh! You Pretty Things

8/ Moonage Daydream

9/ Changes

10/Space Oddity

11/My Death

CD 2

1/ Part 2 Introduction (Incorporating: The William Tell Overture by Rossini) (Arranged and Performed by Wendy Carlos)

2/ Cracked Actor

3/ Time

4/ The Width Of A Circle

5/ Let’s Spend The Night Together

6/ Suffragette City

7/ White Light/White Heat

8/ Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

9/ Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

10/Farewell Speech

11/Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Finale: Pomp and Circumstance by Edward Elgar)

