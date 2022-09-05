David Byrne To Premiere New Show Theater of the Mind in Denver - Noise11.com

‘Theater of the Mind’, a brand new show by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, will have its world premiere in Denver, Colorado on September 13 after previews beginning on August 31.

The shows are limited to a maximum audience of 16 people who follow their guide through a 75 minute journey in a 15,000 square foot space. Along the way, you encounter mind games to test your perception and memory.

David Byrne says, “Mala and I have been fascinated by the science behind these experiences for a number of years, and though reading about the phenomena involved is exciting, I sensed that it’s one thing to read about something and quite something else to actually experience it. An experience is a different level of understanding and a different kind of knowledge—it’s visceral, immediate and profound. The film and theater adage “show, don’t tell” became a guiding principle in discovering a way to include these experiences in an entertaining and engaging show. A show in which the audience makes many of the inferences for themselves, without being told by us what it means.

“For me, the broader implications that these phenomena have in our lives, our sense of the world and our sense of self is key. We decided that a kind of narrative, the life of The Guide, told backwards, might be a way to connect these experiences to our daily living… and it might introduce an emotional connection as well. We began referring to the project as a Neuro Funhouse, but as we worked on it we came to realize that it was evolving to be something more than that. It has made us rethink some of our own beliefs and assumptions, to see ourselves and the world in a different way, and we hope that it might have a similar effect on our audience.

David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind will run through until 18 December 2022 in Denver.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

