David Foster To Play 75th Birthday Show At The Hollywood Bowl - Noise11.com

David Foster To Play 75th Birthday Show At The Hollywood Bowl

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2024

David Foster is to celebrate his upcoming 75th birthday with a star-studded Hollywood Bowl concert.

The Canadian record producer and film composer will celebrate his birthday with an event called You’re the Inspiration, inspired by a song he co-wrote for the rock band Chicago.

The concert will feature performances from a host of artists including Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Puth, Josh Groban, Kenny G and David’s wife Katharine McPhee.

“I think the best way to describe the night is to expect the unexpected – I am going to work hard to try and make it a show that I would like to attend if I wasn’t involved!” Foster told Variety. “In all honesty, it’s a self-inflicted honour – I think my manager Marc Johnston casually mentioned that we should do something special for my birthday, and that idea grew into a pretty incredible weekend, with also a big event the night before for my David Foster Foundation.”

The 16-time Grammy winner, who is best known for producing hits such as Celine Dion’s The Power of Love and Groban’s You Raise Me Up, went on to note that he is grateful to the artists who have agreed to perform at the event.

“I’m aware 24/7 that it is a big ask of all of these incredible artists, and I want to minimise their time needed,” he told the outlet. “It will be a lot of heavy lifting but so worth it in the end. My focus, of course, will be on all of the artists, not myself.”

The event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on 3 November, two days after his birthday.

The record producer also revealed that he and McPhee will embark on a U.S. tour later this year, while his stage production, Boop! The Musical, will open on Broadway next year.

