David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024 - Noise11.com

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

David’s wife and collaborator Polly Samson posted a photo of David and the team in the studio with the caption “Great studio, amazing team, lovely people.”

News of a David Gilmour album is great news for Pink Floyd fans. David’s last album was ‘Rattle That Lock’ in 2015. His three previous solo albums were ‘On An Island’ (2006), ‘About Face’ (1984) and ‘David Gilmour’ (1978).

David’s last new music was more recent ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’ was released as part of the audiobook for his wife Polly’s novel ‘A Theater for Dreamers’.

Pink Floyd’s last album of new and original material was ‘The Division Bell’ in 1994 although there has been ‘The Endless River’ (2014) made up of unfinished incidental music recorded during ‘The Division Bell’ sessions. There was also a 2022 sing ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ recorded with Ukrainian vocalist Andriy Khlyvnyuk, to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

