David Gray Is Planning A Return To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

David Gray’s ‘Dear Life’ was a missing a few dates when it was announced. Australia and New Zealand weren’t on the list. But they could be soon.

“I am hoping to announce a trip to Australia before Christmas,” David Gray tells Noise11.com.

David Gray will begin his North American dates in Boston on 24 January. UK dates will start in March and there are European dates for April. “Phase one takes me from January through to May and then there will be summer will be festivals and we are already locking in some dates from end of August into September and October so maybe after that,” David tells Noise11.com.

Given the workload, expect Australian dates for late 2025. “100% there absolutely are plans. Yeah,” he says. “We had a fantastic reception when we came through with the ‘White Ladder’ tour. People really responded, as you would imagine they might. But we had a wonderful trip. It was the end of that tour so that little bit still lives in the memory. Tours kind of displace themselves as they move along. We are definitely working on when to come back. It’s just working all the nuts and bolts”.

Here is a brand new Noise11 interview with David Gray, recorded today 15 November 2024.

David Gray will release his 13th album ‘Dear Life’ in January. Two tracks, ‘Plus & Minus’ and ‘After The Harvest’ are streaming now.

https://www.davidgray.com

Noise11.com

