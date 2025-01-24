David Gray Used ‘Dear Life’ Album To Tell Short Stories - Noise11.com

David Gray says the songs on his 13th albums are short stories, not confessions.

David Gray tells Noise11.com, “I used a kind of short story writing technique of using other people’s perspectives. Obviously they relate to feelings and thoughts that I’ve had. I am fleshing other perspectives out rather than barking up the same tree all the time. I am coming at it from different angles. That was a technique I found I used a lot across these songs. It is very lyric driven. There was a real relish to the writing and the rhyming. I just put a spring in my step making this music. I stored a lot of stuff up and it was all coming out”.

‘Dear Life’ began in 2019 but was disrupted during the pandemic. Six years after work began on the 13th David Gray record it has finally been released. “A part of it, I know its rather a jaded story now, is the story of how Covid disrupted making this album,” David tells Noise11. “It meant that the field sort of went fallow in the middle of the process and what happened on the other side of that disruption was I went back into the creative making part. A much richer thing happened and I really got into the swing of the writing. A lot of stuff that was waiting dormant to be born into song came flooding out and I relish in which I attack the themes and the imagery. I was stretching out in all the directions. Essentially it is quite ambitious. I was looking at everything from a planetary or even an interplanetary kind of way. I was looking out like the James Webb telescope. I was looking outwards and looking inwards. It was a massive taking into account of everything”.

Watch the complete Noise11 David Gray Dear Life interview:

Dear Life is out now.

