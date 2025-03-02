David Johansen of New York Dolls Dead at 75 - Noise11.com

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen has died from brain cancer at the age of 75.

Just two weeks ago it was revealed that Johansen was suffering from stage 4 brain cancer.

A statement on David’s Sweet Relief page announced:

David Johansen passed away peacefully at home, holding the hands of his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, in the sunlight surrounded by music and flowers.

“After a decade of profoundly compromised health he died of natural causes at the age of 75.

“David and his family were deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support they’ve experienced recently as the result of having gone public with their challenges. He was thankful that he had a chance to be in touch with so many friends and family before he passed.

“He knew he was ecstatically loved.

“There will be several events celebrating David’s life and artistry, details to follow.”

Just weeks ago, David thanks his family, friends and fans for their support:

David Johansen was born on Staten Island, New York in 1950. In the early 70s, he formed New York Dolls. The first album ‘New York Dolls’, released in 1973, was produced by Todd Rundgren.

With New York Dolls, Johansen released five albums. Two in 1973 and 1974 and three more in the reunion years of 2006, 2009 and 2011.

David released his self-titled debut album in 1978. It did better in Australia than the USA reaching no 91 in Australia but not charting in America.

David also released four alter-ego album under the name Buster Poindexter.

David also played the Ghost of Christmas past in Bill Murray’s movie ‘Scrooged’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

