 David Johansen of New York Dolls Dead at 75 - Noise11.com
David Johansen New York Dolls by Ros OGorman V Festival

David Johansen New York Dolls by Ros O'Gorman V Festival

David Johansen of New York Dolls Dead at 75

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2025

in News

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen has died from brain cancer at the age of 75.

Just two weeks ago it was revealed that Johansen was suffering from stage 4 brain cancer.

A statement on David’s Sweet Relief page announced:

David Johansen passed away peacefully at home, holding the hands of his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, in the sunlight surrounded by music and flowers.

“After a decade of profoundly compromised health he died of natural causes at the age of 75.

“David and his family were deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support they’ve experienced recently as the result of having gone public with their challenges. He was thankful that he had a chance to be in touch with so many friends and family before he passed.

“He knew he was ecstatically loved.

“There will be several events celebrating David’s life and artistry, details to follow.”

Just weeks ago, David thanks his family, friends and fans for their support:

David Johansen was born on Staten Island, New York in 1950. In the early 70s, he formed New York Dolls. The first album ‘New York Dolls’, released in 1973, was produced by Todd Rundgren.

With New York Dolls, Johansen released five albums. Two in 1973 and 1974 and three more in the reunion years of 2006, 2009 and 2011.

David released his self-titled debut album in 1978. It did better in Australia than the USA reaching no 91 in Australia but not charting in America.

David also released four alter-ego album under the name Buster Poindexter.

David also played the Ghost of Christmas past in Bill Murray’s movie ‘Scrooged’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

11 hours ago
Benmont Tench photo from Dark Horse Records
Benmont Tench Has A Solo Album On The Way

Benmont Tench, the keyboard player for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will release his second solo album ‘The Melancholy Season’ on 7 March.

2 days ago
Frank Carter and The Sex Pistils 2025
Civic To Open For The Sex Pistols In Australia

Melbourne punk band Civic will open for The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on their upcoming Australian tour.

3 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates

Neil Young will has revealed part one of a new world tour ‘Love Earth’.

3 days ago
Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII Is The Latest Pink Floyd Make-Over

Pink Floyd’s 1972 concert movie Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII has been restored and will be reissued on CD and Blu-Ray as well as have IMAX screenings in April followed by the physical release in May.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Band On The Run Book To Be Published

A landmark account of Paul McCartney’s triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade’s most iconic bands.

4 days ago
The Saints photo by Katelyn Slyer
The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe

Australia’s legendary punk band The Saints will perform two shows in New Zealand late October and then head to North America and onto Europe for more dates at the end of 2025.

5 days ago